Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai integration: Anupama and Abhira set for joyous reunion to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner Directors' Kut Productions and on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the makers have planned a beautiful surprise for the viewers as the cast of both the shows will reunite for a mahasangam (integration) episode wherein Anumapa and Abhira will celebrate the festival of Rakhi.

The makers shared a glimpse of the special episode on social media wherein Anupama and Abhira are seen enjoying the Rakhi festival together. As per the pictures shared, Anupama and Abhira can be seen tying Rakhi to each others' wrists. The duo looks breathtakingly beautiful as they're dressed in stunning traditional attires.

Take a look at a glimpse of Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's integration episode:

In the pictures, Anupama and Abhira played by Rupali Ganguly and Samridhii Shukla respectively seem to be having a great time shooting with each other as they can be seen laughing, giggling, and posing together for adorable pictures.

This is not the first time that both shows are coming together for an integration episode, in the past too, the cast of Rajan Shahi's show often got together for special festivals and events.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show's track revolves around Aadhya's missing. Anupama has promised Anuj that she will search for Aadhya come what may. However, Anupama and Devika are unable to locate Aadhya. As Anuj saw Aadhya in the previous episode, he chased her but couldn't stop her, leaving him stressed.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be revealed that a family calls Aadhya 'Priya', shocking Anupama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will have a major twist with Abhira's kidnapping. Before her wedding with Armaan, Abhira will be kidnapped. This will lead to Armaan and Rohit coming together to rescue Abhira.

