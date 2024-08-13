Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares PICS with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast; uses FRIENDS tittle track to express love

While Rupali Ganguly's current show Anupamaa is loved by all, she played a different character in the popular show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, which also gained her a lot of love and appreciation. Recently, Ganguly had a reunion with the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, wherein the talented actress clicked many pictures as memories.

Rupali posed with Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, JD Majethia, and Sumeet Raghavan, among others. She shared a series of pictures on her social media account and mentioned that the picture of her son Rudransh with the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai will be cherished. Also, Rupali used the popular sitcom FRIEND's title track for the images depicting their bond.

She captioned her post as, "Precious moments of Happiness. Rudransh's picture with the Sarabhais is going to be cherished forever."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's post with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast here:

This is not the first time that Rupali enjoyed a reunion with the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Ganguly has been strongly in touch with Ratna Pathak, Satish Shah, and others and often shares pictures with them. However, this time around, many other people who usually miss out on the reunion made a point to attend the same and reunite with fellow cast members of the cult show.

Actors like Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani, and Aatish Kapadiya were also a part of the fun night.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, she played the character of a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha, from the Sarabhai family who got married to Sahil Sarabhai against his mother Maya's wish. Maya never left any chance to demean Monisha; however, she never took things to heart.

After her light-hearted character of Monisha Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly took up Anupamaa, which was completely different from the previous show. However, the actress proved her mettle and got immense recognition and love from the audience.

