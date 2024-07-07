Bigg Boss OTT 3 returns with another episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, and host Anil Kapoor ensured it was an entertaining one. The show is grabbing the attention of the viewers with its intense drama, heated conflicts, and the fourth eviction. Today on June 7, Munisha Khatwani, the tarot card reader, has been eliminated from the show.

Munisha Khatwani gets eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

This week, eight contestants were nominated for elimination, including Arman Malik, Vishal Pandey, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Sultan, and Sana Makbul.

In the episode, among the bottom two contestants who received the least votes, Sana Sultan and Munisha Khatwani, the house members were asked to choose one who they wanted to save from elimination.

Eight votes went to save Sana Sultan, while Munisha Khatwani received three. Consequently, Anil Kapoor announced that tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani has been evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. She’s the fourth contestant to get evicted from the show.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss, Vishal Pandey faced serious accusations for his comments about Kritika Malik. Former contestant Payal Malik returned to confront Vishal over his distasteful remarks about Kritika.

Armaan Malik was furious at Vishal Pandey for his 'bhabhi acchi lagti hai comment'. He asked Love Kataria why he did not stop Vishal and asked him what he would do if Armaan was the one who made such a comment about his girlfriend and wife. Later, Armaan called Vishal 'gandi naali ka keeda.'

When Armaan confronted Vishal, the argument quickly escalated as Armaan began swearing at him and slapped him on the face.

More about Bigg Boss OTT 3

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 features sixteen celebrities and personalities from different backgrounds.

After today’s elimination, the contestants include Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, Neeraj Goyat, Shivani Kumari, Poulomi Das, Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, Deepak Chaurasia, and Lovekesh Kataria.

Viewers can catch new episodes daily at 9 PM on Jio Cinema, offering a blend of drama and entertainment.

