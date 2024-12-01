Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Anupama loses calm on Raahi after she hurts Maahi; Find out what went wrong

Anupamaa Written Update, December 1: Anupama taunts Leela, Pakhi, Toshu, Kinjal, and Pakhi for changing their colors as per their needs. She advises them to change their behavior and warns them that if they do something wrong, they will have to suffer. While playing with Radha, Raahi accidentally addresses Anupama as "mummy."

Leela scolds Radha as she has fun in the kitchen. Seeing Raahi, Leela starts loving Radha. Raahi walks away in anger. Anupama tells Leela that Radha will stay with them until her mother gets well. Leela mentions how she is scared of Raahi and Anupama. After seeing Prem upset, Raahi questions him and asks him the reason for being upset.

Prem asks her to leave. Raahi gets furious. He schools Raahi for misbehaving with Anupama and reminds her how much Anupama has done for her. Prem slams Raahi for changing the name of the business and removing Anupama's name from the business. He tells Raahi that he is quitting the job. Raahi mentioned that she could bring another chef.

However, Prem mentions how she doesn't care for her mother and he can't work with her. He reminds her how god is trying to tell her to respect her mother. Prem walks away in anger. As he is about to leave, Anupama stops him. Anupama breaks down and requests Prem not to leave Raahi. She begs him not to leave as Raahi needs his support. Prem gets emotional.

The employees discuss how Prem was multitalented. They are surprised to see Prem in the kitchen as they have a big order. Raahi decides to behave with Prem but also plans to teach him. Raahi instructs all employees to register their entry once they arrive at work. She tells them that everything will now happen as per the rule.

Raahi stops Anupama and Maahi from entering and asks for their signature on the register before entering the space. Maahi refuses to sign, stating that it is Anupama's company, too. Raahi asks Maahi if she wants to enter, and she will have to sign.

Anupama tells Raahi that everyone will take time to adjust to the rules and does the signature on everyone's behalf. Anupama and everyone start cooking. Maahi admires Prem while cooking. Anupama worries about Raahi's overconfidence after Jankee points it out.

Anupama has a nightmare of Raahi being arrested due to fraud. She dreams about how Raahi tries to harm herself and blames Anupama for calling the police and not trusting her. Anupama has a nightmare of Raahi harming herself. As she wakes up, she worries about her dream and thinks whether it is a sign. Raahi notices Prem is upset. As he leaves, Maahi goes behind him.

Raahi asks the employees to leave as their shift is over. She tells them to come on time the next day, and everyone assures them they will arrive on time. Anupama asks Raahi to check the shrikhand, which she has kept in the fridge. Anupama picks up the board with her name, and as she is about to leave, she gets a call. Anupama answers the call and gets worried.

While Prem is working out, Maahi offers him a protein drink. Maahi criticizes Raahi; however, Prem asks her to ignore the topic. Maahi admires Prem. Leela serves food to Raahi. Maahi arrives and drags Raahi from the dining table. She scolds Raahi for letting Leela work and enjoying the food.

Raahi and Maahi get into an argument. Maahi slams Raahi because her Prem is living out of the house. Raahi lashes out at Maahi for supporting Prem and asks her about her problem. Maahi reminds Raahi that she won the challenge because of Prem. Maahi continues lashing out at Raahi for her misbehavior towards Anupama and Prem. Maahi holds Raahi's hand tightly.

Maahi accidentally hits her head on the wall because of Raahi. Anupama arrives and scolds Raahi for her behavior towards Maahi. Raahi gets furious at Anupama for supporting Maahi. Pakhi, Leela, Kinjal, and Dolly slam Maahi and remind her that she is not their family. Anupama loses her calm on them and supports Maahi. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

