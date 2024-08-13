Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 13: Kaveri learns about Armaan’s plan to elope with Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, August 13, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi coming to Kaveri and talking about Rohit’s condition about getting Abhira married to Armaan. Kaveri asks her to forget about that and focus on her relationship with Rohit.

Ruhi reveals to Kaveri that Abhira and Armaan are going to tie the knot at a temple. Kaveri refuses to believe her. Ruhi informs Kaveri about Armaan’s decision to leave the house with Abhira. She again declines to show faith in Ruhi’s disclosure. Ruhi then shows her the keys of Armaan's new house. Kaveri gets shocked.

Vidya questions Armaan’s abrupt exit from the city. He doesn’t give out any details to Vidya, who keeps insisting him to stay back. Kaveri stuns everyone by disclosing Armaan’s plan of marrying Abhira. She begins criticizing Abhira and holds her responsible for separating Armaan from the family.

Armaan intervenes to speak for Abhira, but she prevents him from misbehaving with Kaveri. He directs Abhira to not stop him as he cannot be any more patient with Kaveri’s rudeness. Kaveri accuses Abhira for Armaan’s sour attitude.

Armaan gets furious and asks Kaveri to stop putting allegations on Abhira. He asserts that it was his idea to exchange wedding vows with Abhira. As Armaan expresses his affection for Abhira, Ruhi gets upset.

Kaveri continues to show her hatred for Abhira, prompting Armaan to inquire the exact reason for her bitterness towards Abhira. Kaveri asks if Armaan has decided to part ways with the family. He replies in affirmative.

Advertisement

Armaan adds that Abhira is stupid because she feels Kaveri will accept her one day. He says that he is fed up fighting for himself and is adamant on separating from the family for his peace of mind. Kaveri doesn’t bless him.

Vidya persuades Armaan to think once again before leaving the house. He remains firm and seeks Vidya’s blessings. Manish hails Armaan’s decision while Madhav instructs Armaan to never leave Abhira alone and take good care of her. Armaan bids adieu to everyone and wishes to see Rohit moving on with Ruhi happily.

Abhira attempts to stop Armaan but he nods to her about trusting his plan. He asks Abhira to meet him at the temple. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update, August 12: Armaan plans to secretly wed Abhira; Will Ruhi let it happen?