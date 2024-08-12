Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE SPOILER: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama turns rickshaw driver for THIS reason

Anupamaa has taken a massive turn in the storyline. The show recently took a six-month leap, post which a lot of dynamics and stories have changed. Anupama has been staying in Asha Bhavan along with other members including Bapuji. In the forthcoming episodes, the viewers will witness Rupali Ganguly, the titular character, turning into a rickshaw driver as she fills in Sagar's place.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness that Sagar's health will deteriorate but he would still insist on riding the rickshaw, as he had taken the bookings of the customers in advance and he didn't want them to suffer. However, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) insists Sagar to take rest and ensures him that the customers won't suffer as she would turn the rickshaw driver and fill in his absence.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

Other members of Asha Bhavan will be shocked to hear the same and question Anupama. Anupama tells them that Kinjal taught her to drive a car and Anuj helped her learn scooter driving. As she knows how to drive both, a two-wheeler and a four-wheeler, she will find a way to ride a three-wheeler (rickshaw) too.

In the forthcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anupama will finally learn about Aadhya being alive. Anuj expresses his concerns over not being able to find Aadhya while Anupama tells him that she will make sure to find Aadhya and get her back safely.

Meanwhile, viewers will witness that Aadhya is alive and she tried to call someone for help but was stopped by a mysterious person. While on one hand, Dimple will grow suspicious about Titu's closeness with Nandita, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) will suspect Meenu of developing feelings for Sagar.

Furthermore, Bapuji and Baa miss each other while Anupama prays for their happy reunion soon.

