Anupamaa crew member death row: AICWA calls it 'institutionalized murder'; appeals CM Eknath Shinde for justice

The popular television serial Anupamaa made headlines last week after a tragic incident occurred on the sets of the show. On Thursday, November 14, 2024, a crew member who was a focus-puller lost his life due to electrocution. In response to this matter, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded justice for the life lost on the set. The founder and the President, Suresh Shamlal Gupta, wrote to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, requesting his attention to the incident.

AICWA, which works for the security and safety of artists and workers of the Indian film industry, called the death of the 32-year-old on the sets of Anupamaa "institutionalized murder caused by greed and negligence of producers, the production house, and the channel." They wrote to CM Eknath Shinde, appealing for justice. A copy of the letter has been shared by the AICWA's official X handle.

In the letter, it is mentioned that the incident happened around 9:30 PM on November 14. The electrocution occurred due to faulty and poorly maintained equipment on sets. Despite such a tragic incident, the shooting continued till midnight, and it resumed at regular hours the next day. Reportedly, an FIR has been registered against the electrical contractor for negligence.

Now, AICWA has appealed to the CM to file an FIR under IPC Section 302 against all responsible parties. They want the authorities to hold the producers, production house, channels, and authorities responsible for this accident. As compensation, the production team should provide Rs 1 crore to the deceased worker's family. Besides these, strict safety protocols should be enforced on sets, and the shooting for Rupali Ganguly's serial should be halted until justice is provided.

With Rupali Ganguly in the lead, Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. It airs daily on Star Plus at 10 PM and streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar.

