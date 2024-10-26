Anupamaa’s Kunwar Amar aka Titu shares if producer Rajan Shahi was strict on sets, ‘I was always…’

The popular television serial starring Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa, recently took a leap, and almost the entire cast exited post the same. Among them was Kunwar Amar, who entered the shoe last year as Titu, Nishi Saxena’s character’s love interest. In a recent interaction, the actor opened up about his experience working with Rupali Ganguly, Rajan Shahi’s equation with him, and more.

Speaking to Telly Talk India/Times Now, Kunwar Amar shared that he was very excited when the role was first offered to him as he always wanted to work with good artists. He mentioned the exit from the show was a mutual decision between him and the show producer, Rajan Shahi.

He shared, “When the leap was decided, I felt that my character wouldn't have much to do, so I sat down with Rajan sir and told them my concerns. I wanted to know if they had anything planned for me. Ansh and Ishani would be grown up now, which would make in the senior category. I didn't want to do that. I knew it was the right time to exit. Rajan sir also welcomed my decision, and he wasn't upset.”

Kunwar also shared if Rajan Shahi was strict with them on the sets of Anupamaa. With him, the producer has always been friendly. "I never felt any restriction or pressure. I was always free to express myself. There was times I used to feel dissatisfied creatively, so I would tell my concerns to me, and he would listen to me," added the actor.

Talking about his experience working with Rupali Ganguly, the lead character, he shared that since the very first day, he had a great experience. After shooting a dance routine together and completing the day’s shoot on the first day, Ganguly hugged him and welcomed him to the show. Calling the bond they shared ‘beautiful’, Amar added that they also used to discuss scenes together and how they could improve it.

For the unversed, after the leap on Anupamaa, all the actors except Rupali Ganguly took their exits.

