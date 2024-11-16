Report: Mishap on the sets of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa; Camera assistant loses life to electrocution

A tragic incident occurred on the sets of the popular TV show Anupamaa on Thursday, November 14, 2024, in Mumbai, claiming the life of a camera assistant. The crew member, whose name has not yet been identified, was electrocuted while handling technical equipment during the shoot. It is reported that the individual accidentally came into contact with a live wire, leading to a fatal short circuit.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious note of the incident and has launched an inquiry. Speaking to ETimes, FWICE President BN Tiwari said, “He was working on set and apparently has died due to a short circuit. He touched the wires that took his life. He was fairly new on the job, which is why not many know about him. We will investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure his family is compensated.”

The production house, Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, is yet to release an official statement addressing the tragedy. Industry insiders and fans have expressed shock and grief over the loss, emphasizing the importance of safety protocols on sets to prevent such mishaps.

This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised regarding safety standards in the entertainment industry. Last year, a major fire broke out on the sets of the popular serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin resulting in damage in the adjoining sets. Fire breakouts and leopard spottings on the sets of Goregaon Film City are becoming common incidents.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, is one of India’s most beloved television serials. It follows the journey of Anupamaa, a devoted homemaker who reclaims her identity after enduring years of sacrifices for her family. With its relatable storyline and powerful performances, the show has garnered immense popularity and continues to top the TRP charts since its premiere.

Recently, the serial took a fifteen-year leap post in which all the actors except the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly took their exits.

