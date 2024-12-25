Who is Adrija Roy? All about actress who replaced Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa to play Rahi opposite Shivam Khajuria

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows featuring Rupali Ganguly as the female protagonist. However, the current developments around Alisha Parveen's expulsion from the show have made it the talk of the town. Now, the makers have roped in Adrija Roy to play the role of Rahi. They recently made an official announcement about the same by sharing a few pictures of Adrija and Shivam Khajuria. So, who is she? Here's what we know.

Adrija Roy was born in Kolkata and is known to have landed her television debut with the Bengali series Bedini Moluar Kotha in 2016, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey in the world of acting. She went on to receive praise for her compelling performances on Bengali television and quickly impressed fans with her acting prowess. Some of her popular Bengali shows that solidified Adrija's status as an actress are Durga Durgeshwari, Potol Kumar Gaanwala, Jai Kali Kalkattawali, Mou Er Bari, and Bikram Betal.

In 2023, Adrija made a transition to Hindi television, quickly establishing herself as a prominent figure in the industry. She signed the dotted lines to play the lead role in the popular television show Imlie until the show went off-air in May 2024. Adding another feather to her hat, Adrija proved her talent by stepping into the shoes of Sana Sayyad in Kundali Bhagya. Starring alongside Paras Kalnawat, the actress was onboarded to play Palki.

And now, Adrija will be seen playing Rupali Ganguly's onscreen daughter Rahi (Aadhya) in Anupamaa. Directors Kut Production, show's production house, shared a series of photos of Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy on their official Instagram page.

The makers wrote, "Every moment, a new chapter; every glance, a step closer—watch as a timeless love story unfolds. Don't miss the magical beginning of Prem and Rahi's love story! Stay tuned for a journey full of love, drama, and emotions."

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, Alisha Parveen revealed that she was ousted from the show and wasn't given any opportunity to keep her opinion when she was informed about being replaced.

