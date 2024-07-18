Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Sonal Khilwani to join Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-led show

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts and ranking number one across TV channels. The show recently took a six-month leap, and viewers can witness major plot twists. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Sonal Khilwani is all set to enter the show and will have an exciting character to play in the project. Read on to find out more.

Shravani fame Sonal Khilwani set to enter Anupamaa

Sonal Khilwani, who has been a part of projects like Shravani and Bindya Sarkar, is all set to join Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in Anupamaa. Armed with the information, Pinkvilla called Khilwani, and she confirmed that she was auditioning for the show.

Sonal said, "Yes, I have given an audition for the show; however, I haven't gotten a confirmation regarding the same from the production team." Meanwhile, our sources state that Khilwani has bagged the show.

Take a look at Anupamaa's recent promo here:

More about Anupamaa

Anupamaa has taken a six-month leap, and the show has undergone many changes. Bapuji and Baa are separated, and so are Anuj and Anupamaa. Bapuji chose Anupama, while Baa went with Vanraj.

Vanraj has succeeded in his business and is living a lavish life. Meanwhile, Baa misses Bapuji and the family time. While she is happy about Vanraj's success, she misses her old family.

Advertisement

Anupamaa lives at Asha Bhavan, an NGO for underprivileged. She manages the finances and makes ends meet. Meanwhile, she is always worried for Anuj and Aadhya's well-being.

Anuj is shown distraught as he roams around the streets in an unrecognizable state. He has lost his will to live and also fails to recognize Anuj.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars actors like Chandni Bhagwanani, Adhik Mehta, Nidhi Shah, and Arvind Vaidya, among others.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa stays consistent; Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin improve