TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa stays consistent; Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin improve

Every Thursday, the producers and actors get to evaluate the performances of their TV shows as the TRP report is released. After considering the numbers, makers often alter the storylines of their shows to cater to a larger audience. We are in the 28th week of 2024 and the TRP report of this week is here. Let's take a quick look at the top 10 TV shows on the TRP chart.

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa sits handsomely at the number one spot and is consistent with 2.6 points as compared to last week's rating. The ratings of the Rupali Ganguly starrer are speculated to improve further, given the fact that the show has taken a six-month leap.

Post leap, Anupamaa, and Anuj have separated all over again. While Anupamaa worries for Anuj and Aadhya's well-being, Anuj seems to have lost his will to live and is seen roaming around like a beggar.

Take a look at a recent promo of Anupamaa here:

2. Jhanak

Jhanak's ranking improved from 2.1 in the last week to 2.3 this week. The show also jumped up to the second spot defeating other shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The current track of the show revolves around Jhanak ending up in Mumbai to start afresh. She meets a dance teacher who's quite impressed with her dancing skills, however, Jhanak is reluctant in wanting to take up dance as her career.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai remains consistent with 2.2 points. The show secured the third spot in the TRP chart. The current track of the show revolves around Abhira finally accepting Armaan's love and proposing to him. However, Kaveri Poddar is hospitalized and the family has been blaming Armaan and Abhira for her condition. While Armaan asked Abhira to get married irrespective of their families' approval, Abhira declined the same.

4. Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha continues to impress the audiences. It was at 1.9 points last week and this week, the show has entered the 2.0 club. The Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer continues to play safe and is a consistent member of the Top 5 club.

The current track revolves around Sachin's mother giving a tough time to Sailee, however, now, she has started to give it back to her in style.

5. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Advertisement

Bhavika Sharma and HItesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is still struggling to hold on to its position in the TRP charts. Once a TOP show for weeks and now, the points of the show keep fluctuating each week. However, this week, the show secured 2.0 points, better than last week's 1.9 rating.

The current track of the show revolves around Rajat regretting his decision to misjudge Savi as Sai wishes to stay with Savi and not with either of her parents.

Along with the above shows, other TV shows that secured a place in the TOP 20 are Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment (1.9), Mangal Lakshmi (1.6), Kumkum Bhagya (1.5), Mera Balam Thanedar (1.5) and Parineeti (1.5).

Keep reading this space for more updates from the entertainment world.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, July 17: Vanraj humiliates Anupama; Says she left her own family