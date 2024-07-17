Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey pose for goofy pics; quash cold-war rumors

Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for months now, and the show has embarked on a new journey after a short leap. While the content of the show keeps viewers glued to their TV screens, the actors and their offscreen dynamics are also a hot topic on social media.

There have been many reports of a speculated cold war among the primary cast members. However, it appears that the three main leads of the show get along quite well. They recently participated in an exciting interview with the production house, quashing all rumors regarding their offscreen fights.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey come together for a fun interview

Anupamaa's producer, Rajan Shahi, has been creating exciting content with the cast of his various shows, unveiling the offscreen and fun side of the serious characters that the actors portray on the show. After featuring Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani, and Rohit Purohit, the next video will feature the Anupamaa trio: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The trio, who play relatively older characters on the show, appeared quite young, hot, and happening as they posed for goofy pictures to tease the viewers.

Take a look at Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey's goofy pictures:

Advertisement

Speculations of all being not well on the sets of Anupamaa between lead actors Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly have been doing the rounds for a long time. However, the actors never confirmed the buzz and always maintained being cordial.

With the trio coming together for the interview, it can be assumed that things are going well between them in real life.

More about Anupamaa

The show Anupamaa recently fast-forwarded six months. Anupama has begun a new chapter by joining an NGO, Vanraj remains selfish and arrogant, and Anuj is now destitute, wandering around like a beggar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, July 17: Vanraj humiliates Anupama; Says she left her own family