Anupamaa PROMO: Will Anupama's support in Maahi and Prem's love story create a problem between her and Raahi?

Anupamaa has been entertaining the audiences for four years now. Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead, the show has kept audiences hooked because of its twists and turns. Now, the show revolves around the love triangle of two female and one male protagonists. The recently released promo gives a glimpse of the upcoming twist that shows how the love triangle plot might again create a rift between Anupama and her daughter Raahi.

Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupama on their official Instagram page. In this promo, it is seen that Prem proposes to Raahi and asks her to accept the ring even if she doesn't want to answer to his proposal. Raahi blushes and is elated to receive the proposal from him. However, the ring accidentally falls on the ground and Maahi misunderstands Prem's intentions. Maahi thinks Prem is proposing to her and she is over the moon.

Anupama observes Prem and Maahi from a distance and feels happy about them. Raahi realizes her love for Prem. She questions Anupama about whether Prem is nice. Anupama praises Prem and asks Raahi whether Prem is a suitable match for Maahi. Raahi is shocked to learn this.

The caption of this promo read, "Prem bann gaya hai Maahi aur Raahi ke pyaar ki paribhasha. Anupama ke saamne bayaan huyi hai unke dil ki abhilasha. Ab Anupama kiska saath degi?"

For the uninformed, Maahi is in love with Prem and she requests Anupama to get her married to him. Meanwhile, Prem has feelings for Raahi and after he expresses his love for her, even Raahi starts developing feelings for him. However, if Anupama chooses to help Maahi marry Prem then this decision might affect Raahi and Anupama's relationship.

Alisha Parveen Khan essays Raahi, Shivam Khajuria plays Prem and Spreha Chatterjee essays Maahi in Anupamaa.

Apart from them, the show also features Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai and more in pivotal roles. Starring Rupali Ganguly as lead, the show premiered on July 13, 2020, and has successfully entertained the audiences.

