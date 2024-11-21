TRP Report Week 46: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dethrones Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa; Check out the list of top 10 shows

Every Thursday BARC releases an official report listing the top 10 rated shows of the week. Today (November 21) the TRP of this week is out. This report consists top 10 serials in India that are trending and watched by the Indian audience. This report consists of names of top Hindi series like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha and more. This week 46 TRP report offers insights on which shows are highly watched by the audience.

Here's the TRP report for week 46:

Serial name Ratings Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.4 Anupamaa 2.3 Udne Ki Aasha 2.2 Jhanak 2.1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.0 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.0 Mangal Lakshmi 1.8 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.7 Parineetii 1.7 Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 1.6

1- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current storyline is getting immense love from the viewers. The arrival of the baby in the Poddar family and secrets between Rohit and Armaan has hooked audiences. Along with this, the Rajan Shahi's produced show also promises jaw-dropping twists and turns that will leave Ruhi and Abhira's life devastated. This week Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranked first.

2- Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been the most loved show ever since it premiered. However, in week 45 TRP report, Anupamaa lost its first rank. The show recently took a generation leap of 15 years. After the leap, Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria got roped in to play the lead roles. Despite several engaging moments, Anupama failed to retain its top spot and lost it to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This week too, the show ranked second.

Watch Anupamaa's promo here-

3- Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha is successfully entertaining the audience. This week the show has ranked third. The fresh storyline resonated well with the viewers and thus it has been receiving non-stop love from the audience.

4- Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show Jhanak is another show that managed to entertain the audience last week. The show's storyline has kept audiences hooked. The viewers of the show are loving the on-screen chemistry of Hiba and Krushal. Jhanak has taken the fourth spot just like last week.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Bhavika Sharma and Hites Bharadwaj, has grabbed the fifth spot on this week's TRP report. Earlier, the show was one of the most loved daily soaps. Its fresh story, new faces and realistic twists were loved by the audience due to which it often ranked in first and second spot. However, despite the leap, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remains in top 5.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's promo here-

6- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, the courtroom drama featuring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra, is capturing viewers' attention. This show is competing strongly with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and has received similar ratings.

7- Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's show Mangal Lakshmi is in the seventh spot on the TRP chart. The family drama has received an impressive viewership as it managed to engage the audience.

8- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running sitcom but still manages to entertain the viewers. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and more, the show has secured the ninth spot on the TRP chart.

9- Parineetii

Parineetii gives tough competition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as both shows have received the same ratings. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles.

10- Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput has secured the last sport on this week's TRP report.

