Anupamaa Written Update, November 30: Anupama helps Raahi win the challenge; will Prem inform latter?

Anupamaa Written Update, November 30: Raahi's friend brings the client to their house. The client questions Raahi and Anupama about doing preparations separately. Anupama defends the situation, saying that they wanted to offer many options to them. Prem, Raahi, and Anupama convince the client that they can prepare food for a huge crowd as well. The client tastes the food made by Raahi and Anupama.

They like the shrikhand prepared by Raahi and decide to give the order to her. Anupama recalls how Raahi had left the food outside and forgot to keep it in the fridge, which caused their shrikhand to spoil. Anupama prepared shrikhand for Raahi, and Prem caught Anupama making it. Anupama hinted to Prem not to reveal the truth to anyone.

The client gives an advance to Raahi and locks the deal. Anupama gets happy as Raahi wins the challenge. Raahi rents out a place for her business. She tells Anupama that she will make all the big decisions about the business because she won the challenge. Anupama feels happy for Raahi and remembers Anuj.

Toshu, Dolly, Leela, Pakhi, and Kinjal discuss how Raahi is overtaking the business and worry that their future might be at risk. After seeing the poster for Raahi Ki Rasoi, Anupama recalls how she had her restaurant at the same place. Anupama does a pooja before Raahi enters her restaurant. She asks Raahi to do the pooja with her. Prem helps them. Raahi thanks Anupama for performing the pooja.

Anupama asks Raahi to step inside the restaurant. However, Raahi's leg gets twisted, and Anupama accidentally enters the restaurant first. Prem taunts Raahi for challenging her mother. With Anupama's help, Raahi enters the restaurant. The family prays to God at the restaurant.

Toshu and Leela discuss how Raahi is cunning. Raahi remembers Anuj as she embarks on her new venture. Anupama gives the business account checkbook to Raahi, giving her access to the company's finances. She advises Raahi to always listen to the advice of experienced people. She gives business tips to Raahi and grows emotional, remembering Anuj.

Maahi later taunts Raahi for winning the challenge with Prem's help. They start arguing, and Anupama and Prem witness their argument. Raahi taunts Maahi for not having the brains to run a business. Anupama gets upset with Raahi. Prem tells Anupama that they should inform Raahi that it was she who made the shrikhand. Anupama refuses and asks him not to tell her.

Prem argues, saying that Raahi is getting arrogant, thinking she won the task. However, Anupama requests him not to reveal this to Raahi. Prem misses his mother. While talking to Dolly, Pakhi, and Kinjal, Toshu reveals that he added powder to Raahi's shrikhand to spoil it. Leela arrives and scolds Toshu for taking such a risk with Raahi. Raahi arrives, and Leela praises her for starting a new business.

When Leela asks Raahi about her favorite food, Anupama mentions that it is Gajar Ka Halwa. Raahi informs her that she doesn't like it anymore because everything has changed. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

