Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 3, 2024: Titu confesses his love for Dimpy during encounter with Vanraj

Anupamaa, January 3, 2024 episode: Kavya insists Dimpy let her do the work, but Dimpy doesn't allow it. Kavya then tells her that she will help her so that the work is finished quickly. Dimpy then asks Kavya whether she is missing her daughter Maahi. Kavya confides in Dimpy, saying that she misses her too much and it was very difficult this time to leave her in the hostel.

Kavya and Dimpy discuss how they were independent women a few years ago, but they sacrificed it all for their children. Kavya mentions how many mothers struggle to make an identity for themselves while taking care of their children. Kavya tells Dimpy that they made a mistake by sacrificing their identity for their kids.

Kavya says that they had no choice but to stay in the Shah family. She gets emotional while talking about Maahi and tells Dimpy that she misses her daughter. She tells Dimpy that Maahi was not letting her go when she left her at the hostel. Kavya informs Dimpy that Maahi's teacher told her that her daughter is not focusing on her studies.

Kavya cries inconsolably, mentioning that she thinks her 5-year-old daughter is in depression. Dimpy consoles Kavya. She tells Kavya to bring Maahi to Shah's house as she is not happy in the hostel. Kavya tells Dimpy that Vanraj and Baa will never love and accept Maahi. Dimpy explains to Kavya that Maahi needs her mother, and even she and Baapuji are there for Maahi.

Dimpy tells Kavya that she needs to take the risk of bringing Maahi to Shah's house. She tells her that if Maahi is around Vanraj, he will get attached to her one day.

Aadhya observes Anupama from a distance as she works in her restaurant and mentions that she hates her. She continues looking at her. Anupama realizes that someone is observing her and comes outside her restaurant. She then encounters Aadhya.

Meanwhile, Pakhi throws her bottle at Dimpy and tells her to bring water to her room. Kavya loses her calm at Pakhi and gets upset about her tantrums. She asks Dimpy until when Pakhi will stay in Shah's house. Dimpy mentions that it is good that Pakhi is staying with them as she gets a chance to love her daughter Ishaani. Kavya mentions how they are not able to be mothers to their own children.

Kavya recalls the good times when the family stayed close to each other and cared for each other's happiness. She tells Dimpy that Vanraj has become rich and thinks he is running the house, so everything should be according to him. Kavya tells Dimpy that no one is happy in this house. She mentions that their house was happy when Anupama was there.

Anupama addresses Aadhya as 'bebli'. Aadhya panics and asks Anupama why she was calling her that. Anupama apologizes, saying that she suddenly remembered her daughter. Anupama then thinks about how Aadhya reminds her of Choti Anu every time. Aadhya gets emotional thinking about how she heard 'bebli' after a long time.

Anupama asks Aadhya how she can help her and whether she is worried about something. Aadhya runs away after telling Anupama that she thinks she can make everything right, but she can't. Aadhya's key chain falls, and Anupama picks it up.

Anupama recalls how Shruti told her that her daughter's name is Aadhya and questions whether it is her. Dimpy tells Ansh to sleep while he is playing with Ishaani. He refuses. Baa then goes to sleep. Kavya asks Dimpy that she must be getting time with Ansh only when Baa and Vanraj are not around. Dimpy agrees.

Suddenly, Titu arrives at Shah's house. Kavya and Dimpy see him. Titu recalls Vanraj's five years ago warning. Dimpy panics seeing Titu. Ansh talks to Titu and bonds with him. Ansh hugs Titu. Vanraj sees Titu. Titu meets Ishaani and plays with the kids. Dimpy panics as she looks around. Kavya asks her to relax as everyone is sleeping. She mentions how the kids will tell everyone that they met someone last night.

Dimpy continues panicking, and Vanraj arrives. Vanraj asks the kids to go inside. Vanraj tells Dimpy and Kavya to take the children inside. Kavya doesn't go, and Vanraj tells her to go. Kavya tells Vanraj that Titu was passing by their house so he stopped.

Vanraj asked Kavya to go inside. He stared at Titu and Dimpy, panicked while looking at them from a distance. Anupama keeps Aadhya's key chain safe with her. Aadhya meets Anuj. Anuj asks her why she is worried, but she refuses to tell. They then leave for home. Anupama's colleague calls her, and she goes.

Vanraj asks Titu why he is here. Titu confesses that Dimpy warned him to stay away from her, but he can't stay away from her. He tells Vanraj that he will keep coming to their house. Vanraj tells Titu that a random stranger doesn't chase someone's daughter-in-law. Titu tells Vanraj that Dimpy is staying in Shah's house because she is scared of them. Titu confesses that he loves Dimpy and he is not scared of him.

Dimpy panics as she overhears their conversation. Titu confesses his love for Dimpy and tells Vanraj that he has worked hard for five years just so that he can directly talk to him about Dimpy. Vanraj catches Titu's collar and warns him not to utter a word. Vanraj tells Titu that Dimpy is his daughter-in-law and she is like her daughter. He tells Titu that Ansh is his life.

Vanraj tells Titu that Ansh and Dimpy will never leave their house as he won't let them go. Vanraj warns him and tells him that he should stay away. Titu explains to Vanraj that he can only think about getting violent but won't think about Dimpy's emotions. He tells him that Dimpy is not his servant. Dimpy cries, hearing this conversation.

Titu asks Vanraj whether he would have controlled his own daughter's life like he is controlling Dimpy's life. He tells Vanraj that Dimpy is scared of him, and that is the reason she is not confessing her love for him. Titu requests Vanraj to understand Dimpy's emotions and not to trap her if he considers her as his daughter.

He asks Vanraj whether he has ever thought about what will happen to Dimpy after him. He asks Vanraj that till then, Dimpy must have forgotten to live and who will take care of Ansh after him. Vanraj listens to Titu. Titu then tells him that he is not a father but knows that a father can never be selfish. Dimpy cries while standing at a distance. Titu leaves. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

