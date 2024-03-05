Anupamaa Written Update, March 5: Anuj is worried as he wants to go back to Anupama but doesn't want to hurt Shruti. Yashdeep arrives to discuss business with Anuj. After their discussion, Yashdeep asks Anuj if he is okay. Yashdeep feels Anuj is worried for Shruti and asks him to not worry about her. He suggests Anuj to focus on his work to distract himself.

Anuj then asks Yashdeep if Anupama is fine or not. Anuj mentions how Anupama never loses hope despite so many obstacles occurring in her life. Anupama notices Anuj and Yashdeep having a conversation. Yashdeep suggests Anuj to move on. He apologizes to him for talking about his personal life but also tells him that he might lose Anupama and Shruti both if he doesn't move on.

Anuj feels worried for Shruti:

Anuj looks at his picture with Shruti and Aadhya and recalls how Aadhya asked him to focus on his relationship with Shruti and not get back with Anupama. He then gets Aadhya's call and she informs him that they are at the airport. Anuj inquiries about Shruti's well-being and Aadhya informs him that she is not doing well.

Aadhya tells him that Shruti is quiet and isn't eating at all. Aadhya requests Anuj to come to India once his event is finished. She notifies him that Shruti is not in good condition but is still worried for Anuj. Aadhya tells Anuj that Shruti needs him.

Titu learns about Pakhi's vicious plan against Adhik:

Pakhi recalls Vanraj's warning and also remembers how Kavya and Dimpy advised her to focus on her life. She then decides to take a big step and calls someone. Pakhi then meets her friend, who is a cop. She informs him that she needs to trap Adhik and has evidence of when he committed fraud in Anuj's company. She also tells him that she has Adhik's videos when he got aggressive.

When her friend asks Pakhi what is she planning to do, Pakhi recalls Vanraj and Adhik's warning. She tells her friend that she wants to see Adhik rotting in the jail and doesn't want him to be happy at all. Her friend asks her to think before taking a step as he is Ishaani's father. Pakhi refuses to listen to her friend and asks him to plan against Adhik and walks away.

Titu, who was sitting at a distance, overhears Pakhi's conversation with her friend. Titu arrives in Dimpy's room and requests Dimpy that he wants to talk to her. He informs him that Pakhi is planning something against Adhik. Dimpy is shocked to hear this. Titu informs that he called Adhik but he is not answering and he doesn't know where he lives. Titu tells her that Adhik should know about Pakhi's plans.

Anupama saves Toshu from the goons:

Toshu panics as the goons catch him and ask for their money. The goons ask for extra money and catch Toshu by his collar. Anupama interrupts and warns the goons to leave without creating a scene. The goons don't listen to Anupama. Toshu interrupts and promises to return their money. The goons give one day time to Toshu to return their money and mention that if he doesn't return, his wife and daughter will be in trouble.

Toshu asks the goons to leave and they leave. Anuj notices Toshu talking to them. Anupama then tells Toshu not to betray Anuj. Anuj arrives and asks Toshu who were the people he was talking to and asks if there is any trouble. Toshu lies saying that they were visitors. Toshu leaves. As Anupama is about to leave she stumbles but Anuj holds her.

Anuj gives a responsibility to Toshu:

Anuj then explains to Toshu that he doesn't want anything going wrong in the event. He informs him that the jewelry brands putting up their stall need tight security. Anuj tells him that they have provided the lockers to the jewelry brand to keep their jewelry. Anuj hands over the locker keys to Toshu and tells him that there should be no issue. He gives the security responsibility to Toshu. Toshu then recalls the warning given by the goons and remembers Anupama's suggestion.

Anupama meets Vanraj and Baa:

Anupama and Yashdeep reach Kinjal's house. The vegetables from the bag fall and Anupama and Yashdeep pick them up and share a fun moment. Vanraj opens the door and Anupama is shocked to see him. Anupama recalls her last argument with Vanraj. Anupama introduced Yashdeep and Vanraj to one another. Vanraj asks Anupama to go inside and tells her that he will bring the vegetables inside.

Anupama goes inside. Yashdeep and Vanraj go inside to keep the vegetables. Anupama sees Baa and is surprised. She gets extremely emotional recalling their happy moments. Baa and Anupama cry as they meet each other. Anupama, Baa, and Kinjal can't stop crying as they hug each other as they are happy to meet after five years.

Anuj returns home and misses Shruti and Aadhya. He remembers Aadhya and recalls Anupama and Yashdeep's words. The episode ends.

