Anupamaa Written Update, March 6: Baa complains about America's cold temperature and about airlines having less leg space. Anupama massages Baa's legs. Baa praises Anupama and reveals being upset with Anupama as she didn't inform her when she came to America. Anupama convinces Baa and makes her laugh. When Baa asks Anupama about Yashdeep, she tells him he is her boss.

Anupama introduces Yashdeep to Baa:

When Yashdeep touches Baa's feet, she refuses in English saying that he is the boss and shouldn't touch her feet. Yashdeep speaks in Gujrati with Baa and impresses her. Anupama informs Baa that Yashdeep is from India and was in the Army. He recalls staying in Gujrat during his posting.

Vanraj then taunts Yashdeep for being so close to an employee that he comes to drop her off. Yashdeep gives it back saying that he was in the Indian army and ensures the safety of his employees. He tells Vanraj that he can also drop him to Ahmedabad if he wants.

Vanraj taunts Anupama:

Anupama asks Yashdeep to sit. Baa asks Yashdeep if he likes Anupama's work or not. He tells her that Anupama's cooked food is praised by all customers and it has helped his restaurant to grow. Vanraj then taunts saying that Anupama's cooked food is good because she has only that in her entire life. Baa, Anupama, and Kinjal get annoyed with Vanraj's statement.

Advertisement

Anupama then gives it back mentioning how she cooked her entire life but wasn't valued ever and now she is valued for her work. She then taunts Vanraj saying that he has spent dollars to come here but she is earning dollars here. Yashdeep also indirectly taunts Vanraj saying that those who do not respect people who cook, shouldn't get respect as well.

Yashdeep then leaves and Anupama accompanies him to the door. Anupama apologizes to him for Vanraj's behavior and Yashdeep assures him that he didn't feel bad. Vanraj again taunts Yashdeep and Anupama saying that Indians often leave guests to the door and laughs. Yashdeep and Anupama hear this. Yashdeep then leaves mentioning how they have to work for their festival tomorrow.

Anupama slams Vanraj:

Vanraj taunts Anupama for returning soon after dropping Yashdeep at the door. Anupama slams Vanraj and mentions how she is not happy to see him. She calls him out for his jealousy, rudeness, and annoying nature.

Anupama reminds Vanraj that he met her after five years and he should try to be courteous. She lashes out at him for taunting Yashdeep and her. She questions him about the reason for interfering in her life.

Shruti breaks down while talking to Anuj:

Anuj is in bad condition as he is worried about his relationships. He thinks that he can't get close to Anupama and Shruti and Aadhya are going away from him. After drinking too much, Anuj feels uneasy and he falls down. He gets a call from Shruti and he wakes up to answer her video call. Shruti and Anuj get emotional while talking.

Shruti breaks down as she informs Anuj that she didn't receive her parents ashes as their bodies were unrecognizable because it was destroyed completely. She couldn't stop crying as she told Anuj this. He breaks down upon hearing this. Shruti shares with Anuj that she was avoiding talking to her parents because she broke up with Anuj.

She breaks down as she informs Anuj that her mom and dad shopped for their wedding before they passed away. She cries inconsolably as she feels lonely. He tries to console her. Shruti requests Anuj to come to India after the event and he agrees.

Pari talks to Baa and Baa gets emotional as she adores her. When Baa says that she thought she must have forgotten her, Pari informs her that Anupama told her about the entire family. Pari praises Anupama. Vanraj adores Pari and gives her a gold chain as a gift. Vanraj chats with Pari and tells her that she is special to him as he is his first grandchild. Pari expresses the joy of Baa and Vanraj coming to America.

Advertisement

Adhik apologizes to Titu and Pari for not answering their calls. Titu informs Adhik that Pakhi is planning a vicious plan against him and also tells him that she has evidence. Titu and Dimpy warn Adhik to be prepared and be careful as Pakhi's friend is a cop. Adhik expresses anger against Pakhi and recalls how he did everything to keep Pakhi happy.

Adhik recalls an incident:

Adhik explains how Pakhi was always busy with her rich friends and didn't pay attention to Ishaani at all. Adhik reveals how once Ishaani was crying inconsolably as she missed Pakhi and Pakhi was out partying. Adhik recalls how Pakhi was not willing to console Ishaani and didn't care about her daughter. Adhik mentions that he slammed her for constantly partying with her friends.

Adhik recalls their argument and mentions how Ishaani was about to slip from Pakhi's hand but he catches her at the right time. Adhik mentions raising his hand at her but doesn't slap her. Adhik gets emotional as he mentions that Pakhi didn't care about Ishaani and that is the reason he raised his hand.

Adhik explains how Pakhi is using their arguments in the name of domestic violence. He says that Anupama explained to him and he controlled his anger. Dimpy and Titu console Adhik. Adhik mentions that he will take a step against Pakhi if she plays dirty.

Pari spends time with Kinjal, Baa, Vanraj, and Anupama. Anupama inquires about Baapuji and Baa reveals how Baapuji remembers her every day. Anupama gets emotional. She asks about Dimpy, Ansh, Kavya, and Pakhi. Anupama asks if Pakhi is okay. Baa and Vanraj look at each other but doesn't say anything. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, Mar 5: Anupama meets Baa-Vanraj after five years; Titu learns Pakhi's vicious plan