Anupamaa Written Update, October 18: Rahi chases thief after latter steals Anupama's wallet; will they meet each other?

Anupamaa Written Update, October 18: The kids prepare for Rahi, aka Aadhya's birthday. Rahi remembers her childhood birthday celebration with Anupama and Anuj and gets upset. Rahi gets sad and tells everyone she doesn't want to celebrate. She asks orphanage people to celebrate Dussehra instead of her birthday. Anupama travels in the bus with Ansh but hallucinates Aadhya.

Anupama sees Aadhya accusing her of not trusting her. Aadhya questions Anupama for calling the police and listening to Dolly. Anupama informs Aadhya that she didn't call the police and explains that she always trusted her. Anupama breaks down thinking about Aadhya's escape and worries. She sees young Aadhya blaming her for not searching for her after she ran away from her house.

Anupama cries as she requests Aadhya to return to her, but the latter refuses. Anupama pledges to find Aadhya. She then realises that she was dreaming. Toshu gets frustrated with his work and taunts Dolly for not helping him with his work. As they argue, Maahi arrives with a dish and asks them to taste it. Dolly firmly tells Maahi not to disturb them.

Pari asks Maahi to give her the food to taste. Kinjal arrives and scolds Maahi for making Pari taste her food even though Pari is gaining weight. Rahi breaks down as she expresses her hate for Anupama. She then thinks that she has to be strong for the orphan kids. As soon as she reaches the orphanage, she sees the goons throwing their things outside the orphanage.

Rahi lashes out at the goons and takes a rod to hit them. Toshu calls Anupama and informs her that they have received a big order. While Toshu gets worried, Anupama assures him they will complete the order. The goon asks Rahi to return his money. As the goon talks wrong about orphanage kids, Rahi gets furious at him.

Vyas, the orphanage owner, begs the goons to give him some time to return the money. The goons agree and leave. Anupama reaches Dwarka and feels optimistic. Rahi prays to God to give her a solution to save the orphanage. Anupama calls Vyas's ashram as they have a booking there.

Vyas asks Rahi to pick up the client from the bus stop. Rahi agrees without knowing that the client is Anupama and Ansh. Rahi bumps into Prem and accidentally drops his phone in the water. As she refuses to go into the water to remove his phone, Prem stops her and forces her to go into the water to remove the phone.

Prem threatens Rahi by calling the police. Seeing the cops, Rahi gets scared and jumps into the water to remove his phone. Her phone gets damaged, and she worries she cannot call the client. Rahi reaches the bus stop but can't find the client. Anupama and Rahi try to see each other.

Rahi calls Vyas and asks him for the client's number. Vyas informs her that the client is from Ahmedabad. Rahi refuses to receive the client as she wants to avoid meeting anyone from Ahmedabad. A robber steals Anupama's wallet and runs away.

Rahi runs behind the robber. Prem bumps into Anupama. She informs him that a robber stole her wallet. Prem and Anupama then follow the robber. Anupama asks Prem to sit behind the bike, and she drives it. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

