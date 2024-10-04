Anupamaa Written Update, October 4: Anupama and Anuj ask Aadhya to apologize to Dimpy; here's what happened

Anupamaa Written Update, October 4: Anupama panics because she and Anuj's locket is broken. Anuj tries to console her, but Anupama gets worried. Anuj tells her that the locket can be made again. He is happy because Anuj is safe. Anuj and Anupama inform everyone how they have impressed the clients with their deal. They reveal that the clients will bring promoters for them and promote their restaurant, 'Anu ki rasoi'. Everyone is happy for them.

As Aadhya accidentally hurts Dimpy, the latter gets upset. Toshu smiles, seeing Anupama and Anuj happy. When Dolly and Dimpy taunt him for being happy for them, Toshu reveals the real reason for his happiness. He mentions that he has good news, which is why he is happy.

Dolly and Dimpy taunt him, saying they trust him but are also scared that he will betray them. Pakhi shows her trust for Toshu, but the latter gets happy as he has evil plans of selling Aasha Bhavan and taking the money.

Anupama thinks about how constant problems are coming her way ever since she and Anuj planned to get married. Aadhya intends to organise a garba night in Aasha Bhavan. Anupama and Anuj convince Leela to be a part of it. Toshu talks on the call to ensure he gets 5 percent after selling Aasha Bhavan. Pakhi overhears his conversation and insists that he tell the truth.

Toshu lies to her, saying that he is discussing his business. He assures Pakhi that he won't betray her ever. Pakhi believes Toshu's lies. Indira teaches Bala Garba. Sagar and Meenu pray for everyone's happiness. The Shah family and everyone get ready for Garba night and gather. Aadhya and Dimpy's outfits co-incidentally match.

While twinning, Aadhya and Dimpy start arguing and ask each other to change their outfits. Kinjal bursts out in anger and lashes out at Aadhya and Dimpy for fighting constantly. Kinjal warns both of them to control their anger. Anuj brings a new chain for him and Anupama. They share a romantic moment as they put these chains around each other's necks.

Anupama and Anuj recall how Leela used to be upset because of their romance. Everyone praises Anupama and Anuj's chemistry. They all start doing Garba. Dimpy and Aadhya give each other cold gazes. Dimpy misbehaves with Nandita. While playing Garba, Aadhya purposely hits Dimpy with dandiya. Dolly and Pakhi slam Aadhya for attacking Dimpy.

Dimpy and Aadhya start arguing. Aadhya accuses Dimpy of hitting Nandita and Ansh. When Aadhya says this, Dimpy opposes, saying that Ansh is her son and she will do anything with him. Anuj questions Aadhya about whether she hit Dimpy. Aadhya refuses. Dimpy continues insulting Aadhya. Anupama and Anuj ask Aadhya to apologize to Dimpy.

Aadhya states a condition: If Dimpy apologizes to Nandita only, then she will apologize to Dimpy. When Aadhya refuses, Anupama firmly asks her to apologize to Dimpy. Aadhya gets upset and walks away. Leela gets heartbroken as the festival is spoilt.

Aadhya cries inconsolably. Meenu and Sagar arrive to console her, but Aadhya complains about Anupama. She says how Anupama didn't say anything to Dimpy. Aadhya says that Anupama always supports her children, and Anuj supports Anupama. She says that she always feels alone and mentions that she will still be blamed if she does anything by mistake. Meenu and Sagar try to console Aadhya, but she refuses to listen. Anupama overhears their conversation.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

