Anupamaa PROMO: Anuj and Anupama's love story takes tragic turn; will Aadhya die?

Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The show is speculated to take a generation leap and seems like makers are planning to wrap up the pre-leap story. The current track of the show revolves around Anuj and Anupama planning to get married. According to the new promo of the show, a major tragedy awaits for Anupama and Anuj, which might change the course of their love story.

As per the new promo of Anupamaa, Anuj calls Anupama and discusses their marriage plans. They imagine a happy future together while Anuj asks her about Aadhya. She informs him that Aadhya is playing with other kids. As Anupama continues to talk to Anuj over the call, the room with kids and Aadhya gets engulfed in fire. Anupama sees the same and panics. Aadhya gets shocked seeing the same. It will be exciting to see if Aadhya will be able to stay alive or not.

Take a look at the new promo of Anupamaa here:

Of late, many actors have quit Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey shocked the viewers with the sudden announcement about his exit from the show. Madalsa Sharma, who was paired opposite Pandey also followed suit and exited the show.

Now, amidst generation leap rumors, it is being reported that actress Nishi Saxena who plays Dimpy will also step out from the TV serial.

Amidst the leap news in Anupamaa, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the viewers that a character named Kajal is speculated to enter the show as the new lead. Pinkvilla reported that the new lead of the show will be named Kajal. Sources suggest that makers are on the lookout for an apt actress who can play an independent, feisty, fun-loving, and vulnerable character in the show after the leap.

