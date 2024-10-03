Anupamaa Written Update, October 3: Anupama advises Kinjal to get a divorce from Toshu

Anupamaa Written Update, October 3: Anupama worries about Rajpal and Aasha Bhavan's tax payment. While she was talking, Kinjal arrived worried. Anupama stopped Kinjal and asked her why she was worried. Kinjal revealed that Pari is unable to concentrate in school and doesn't interact with everyone. Anupama mentioned that at home, she looked fine and happy.

Kinjal breaks down as she expresses her worry for Pari. She mentions that Pari is her last hope to be alive, she is her only family. Kinjal cries inconsolably. Anupama consoles her and assures Kinjal that they will talk to Pari and understand her problem. Anupama informs Kinjal how Pari's age is sensitive and her mental health is affected because of all the experiences that she has seen in her life.

Anupama asks Kinjal not to worry about Pari and makes her understand that Pari will be fine. She then advises Kinjal to choose her happiness and Pari's well-being by getting separated from Toshu. Anupama explains to Kinjal that Pari will grow up and leave her alone, but she should have someone. Anupama tells Kinjal that she should move on for a better life.

Anupama praises Kinjal for being an understanding woman but advises her not to be in a marriage that doesn't give her happiness. She tells Kinjal that Pari shouldn't face this situation and suggests she think about her future.

Kinjal gets emotional seeing Pari and recalls her happy time with her daughter. While Aadhya feeds food to Ansh, Dimpy gets jealous. Anuj arrives and explains to Dimpy that no one is taking her away from Ansh. She tells Dimpy that Aadhya is close to Ansh and she shouldn't be bothered by it. Dimpy refuses to listen to Aadhya. However, Anuj continues advising Dimpy to not be insecure and to think about Ansh's happiness.

After Anuj leaves, Dimpy decides to make Aadhya suffer before she leaves. Toshu meets Rajpal and informs him that builder Virani is interested in buying Aasha Bhavan. He tells Rajpal that he will sell Aasha Bhavan and demands 20% of the selling price. Rajpal walks away laughing but Toshu follows him and promises him to give 5%. Toshu gets happy as the deal is done.

Toshu remembers how Anupama insulted him and pledges to make Anupama suffer. Anupama pitches her business idea of 'Anu ki Rasoi' to the clients. Anuj and Anupama explain to the clients how they want to do this business to make dependent women independent and provide homemade food to their customers. The clients like Anuj and Anupama's idea and praise their partnership. Anupama and Anuj get extremely happy.

Leela argues with Hasmukh over the call. Dolly arrives and asks Leela why she is fighting with Hasmukh. Leela expresses her anger, mentioning that Hasmukh wants to give her little jewelry to Anupama. Dolly warns Leela not to give her jewelry to Anupama and tells him to take all her jewelry from Anupama. Leela agrees.

Anupama and Anuj enjoy their pani puri date. Anuj expresses his sorrow by telling Anupama how he can't make lavish arrangements for their wedding like last time. Anupama assures him that money doesn't matter but their reunion does. Anupama mentions how their happiness matters and nothing else matters. As Anupama and Anuj walk on the road, both fall on opposite sides after a bike hits them.

