Apoorva Mukhija shares pic from vacation with cryptic note amid non-appearance in court over India's Got Latent controversy

While the India’s Got Latent controversy continues to grab headlines, a recent report claimed that Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia didn't appear before the court after being summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell; only Samay Raina and Ashish Chanchlani showed up. The Cyber Cell might take legal action against them as per the report. Amidst this, Apoorva has now posted a vacation snap on social media, along with a cryptic caption.

Taking to Instagram, Apoorva Mukhija shared a beautiful photo from what appears to be a rainy hill station getaway. In the pic, she’s seen holding an umbrella, wrapped in a cozy jacket, smiling softly as she gazes away from the camera. Alongside the scenic click, she wrote, “Even in the gloomiest of skies there is always light,” adding a red heart emoji.

As soon as Apoorva shared the post, her comments section lit up with love and support. A user wrote, “Loving the vibes; it’s giving sweetest comeback.” While another commented, “Look at you, our little bomb of happiness.” Messages like “Finally, she is back!” and “You are the light!” poured in, with many calling her their “ray of sunshine.”

A user also penned, “It’s always darkness before the dawn. Just when you think you can’t hold on, the light is coming.” Another wrote, “More power to you.” Someone else commented, “As a guy, I never watched your content, but all that happened to you sounds really disheartening. Some people are still hating, and I’m sorry you have to feel this.” A fan wrote, “Fav girl is back.”

Earlier, a report by India TV revealed that the Maharashtra Cyber Cell had summoned digital creators Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for questioning in connection with the ongoing India’s Got Latent controversy.

While Samay and Ashish complied and appeared for the probe, Ranveer and Apoorva reportedly failed to respond. Their non-compliance may now prompt the Cyber Cell to consider legal action.

