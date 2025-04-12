India's Got Latent Controversy: After Apoorva Mukhija releases her video, contestant Ammy Verma reacts to 'hurtful' comments; deets inside

Back in February 2025, India's Got Latent grabbed headlines after facing backlash for allegedly promoting obscenity with its content. Famous creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani became the topic of discussion. Recently, Apoorva released a video sharing that a contestant had made hurtful remarks about her and a friend, which, she says, pushed her to make those controversial statements on the show. Now, the contestant Ammy Verma has come forward with an apology.

Posting on social media, Ammy Verma, also known as Prabhat Verma, expressed regret over his remarks on stage. He wrote, “Hey, I want to sincerely apologize for what I said on stage. I realize now how deeply inappropriate, disrespectful, and offensive those words were."

While he claimed his intent was to add humor and not to offend anyone personally, he admitted that intentions don’t erase the damage caused.

Calling it a major error in judgment, Ammy said he’s been reflecting deeply on the incident and is now focused on speaking with more care and respect, especially in public settings. He added, "I truly regret making you uncomfortable, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me." He called it a 'big' lesson he won’t forget.

Recently, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid issued a public apology through a video on her YouTube channel, which quickly went viral. Following this, many users on social media began calling out the contestant who triggered the situation during the show, demanding that Ammy Verma take accountability for his actions.

Meanwhile, as per a recent report in India TV, Maharashtra Cyber Cell might take action against Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija for non-cooperation during the investigation around the show.

The report stated that the Cyber Cell had sent summons to all four - Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija for questioning regarding the controversy but only Samay and Ashish appeared for the investigation. This might lead them to take legal action against Ranveer and Apoorva.

