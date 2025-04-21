Amid India's Got Latent row, Samay Raina lands in new legal trouble over his insensitive joke on disability

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of insensitive remarks.

The legal trouble for Samay Raina keeps escalating day by day. After India's Got Latent controversy, now the Supreme Court has called out the YouTuber for his insensitive and unacceptable comments on a blind person and a two-month-old baby. While the infant suffered from SMA or Spinal Muscular Atrophy, the child required Rs 16 crore as a donation for treatment. Samay is now slammed for making a mockery of the unfortunate situation.

As per NDTV report, Samay Raina has been flagged by the Supreme Court over his comment on the serious conditions of certain individuals. Samay has been impleaded to the hearing of that case. Justice Surya Kant ordered, "We are really disturbed by the allegations. We place such instances on record... implead the concerned persons... suggest measures. Then we will see."

This direction came after an intervention application by the Cure SMA Foundation of India, which has also asked the court to consider the exorbitant prices of drugs to treat the condition. These drugs include Zolgensma, a one-time gene therapy that reportedly costs Rs 16 crore.

The petitioner pointed out that these medicines are beyond a vast majority of India's population and, therefore, crowdsourcing or public fundraising is required in such situations. The petitioner then called out Samay for making fun of this.

Cure SMA Foundation of India, which is 'the highest degree of sensitivity and compassion' in dealing with people suffering from SMA, lamented, "This becomes a mammoth task when certain individuals, like Samay Raina, host a comedy show and make insensitive commentaries on persons such with such condition and high cost of drugs and treatment options."

Samay's jokes have been slammed by the petitioner as one of "numerous instances (on) social media... in which persons with disabilities (and their issues) are objects of derision, pity, or public entertainment".

For the uninformed, Samay Raina, earlier on India's Got Latent, mentioned "something crazy" happened and said: "A two-month-old baby requires a Rs 16 crore injection."

Then addressing a woman in the audience, he said, "Ma'am, you tell me... if you were that mother and one day Rs 16 crore appeared in your bank account... while you had a two-month-old... wouldn't you at least look at your husband once and say...'Hmmm... inflation is rising'."

A visually impaired person had arrived as a contestant on Latent once, and targeting him, Samay had asked, "Can I ask you a question, my brother... which of your eyes should I look into?"

After Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remark on parents' s*x received backlash, India's Got Latent's episodes were deleted.

