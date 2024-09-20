The Great Indian Kapil Show: Alia Bhatt reveals Ranbir Kapoor is 'adventurous' around Raha; shares he learned THIS for their daughter

Kapil Sharma and his clan are back with a bang as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 is set to premiere. In the first episode, celebrity guest Alia Bhatt opened up about her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha's bond.

Alia revealed how Ranbir Kapoor acts around his jigar-ka-tukda, his daughter Raha. Alia recalled the inventive and adorable ways Ranbir plays with and entertains Raha.

Alia Bhatt excitedly shared, "Raha and Ranbir’s relationship is one for the ages. They’re more like friends! He invents some random games with Raha. He’s very adventurous and very creative when it comes to Raha. Watching them is so endearing.”

Archana Puran Singh inquired about what other responsibilities Ranbir has taken up as a doting father. Replying to this, Alia shared how Ranbir has become a nap-time expert in singing Raha’s favorite lullabies.

The Jigra actor elaborated, "Our nurse has been singing the same lullaby to Raha since she was born called ‘Unni va-va vo’ in Malayalam. So whenever Raha starts approaching bedtime she requests for her lullaby by asking for her ‘Va-Vo’ to be sung to her by her mumma or papa. Now Ranbir has learnt how to sing ‘Unni va-va vo’ in Malayalam just to sing to Raha!"

Speaking of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the second season is said to have thirteen episodes. The first episode will feature the extremely talented cast and crew of Jigra - Alia Bhatt, and Vedang Raina, along with Producer Karan Johar, and director Vasan Bala.

Jigra, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

From September 21, fans can spend Saturday nights by tuning into Kapil's show which will feature Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. The Great Indian Kapil Show's new episodes will premiere every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix.

