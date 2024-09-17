The Great Indian Kapil Show EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Archana Puran Singh say 'Humko badnaam karta hai' for Rajiv Thakur?

Rajiv Thakur played the character of a terrorist named Chief in Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Rajiv exclusively informed Pinkvilla that the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show praised his work in the series. He said, "Except Sunil Grover Paaji, everybody expressed their happiness and congratulated me. I believe he might be caught and would see the show whenever he gets the time."

The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to premiere its second season from September 21, 2024 and the viewers are quite excited for the same. Ahead of the new season, the cast of the show including Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla wherein Archana made a remark about Rajiv.

When asked about Rajiv Thakur reuniting with the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Archana Puran Singh said, "Yeh jaata hai thode din k liye, phir waapas aajata hai. For short times, yeh apne LIVE shows karne jaata hai or humko badnaam karta hai ke hum nahi bulate par yeh jaata hai, paisa waisa kamaata hai or phir hum usko wapas bula lete hai."

(He goes for a while and then returns. He leaves for his LIVE shows but comes back. He makes us look bad that we don't call him. He earns good money and then we call him back on the show).

When asked about the success of Rajiv Thakur's recently released web-series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Rajiv said, "Usse bhi kaafi pyaar mila hai mujhe lagta hai ussi ke liye in logon ne mujhe waapas bula liya hai. (I got a lot of love for that project and it seems like that's why they've called me back in this season)"

Archana Puran Singh said, "Dekho, ye dance shows mey dance karta hai, phir yeh IC 814 jaisi series mey serious roles karta hai, hamare yaha comedy karta hai, kitna multi talented aadmi hai yeh.. (He participates in dance shows. He showcases his serious acting chops in projects like IC 814 and then in our show, he does comedy. He is quite multi-talented).

Furthermore, appreciating Rajiv Thakur's journey over the years, Archana Puran Singh added that Rajiv is quite focused and an extremely hardworking individual. She added that his hard work shows off in his craft and mentioned that his growth over the years has been tremendous.

Rajiv Thakur added, "I was with Kapil paaji when I got to know that the series has been released and I informed him about the same and he wished me luck. He binge-watched the series and loved the same. He texted Anubhav Sinha and then called me to appreciate me."

Rajiv further added, "Archana Ma'am's reaction was very heartwarming. She has been very encouraging and always believes that I haven't gotten my due in comedy. She was aware that I am doing a web series but didn't know which one. When she saw the trailer, she put up an Instagram story mentioning that I was unrecognizable. She messaged me after watching the entire series and appreciated me for my work and stated that she was happy that I bagged a project wherein I can get my due as an actor."

Rajiv also credited Kapil Sharma for the project as Sharma postponed their shows so that Thakur could accommodate the dates and shoot for the web series.

