Arti Singh shares about her early morning wedding at ISKCON; Couple sought blessings from Lord Krishna

Earlier this year, Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan. Their wedding was a grand affair, featuring lavish pre-wedding celebrations and a stunning ceremony that seemed like a fairytale.

Recently, Arti shared more about her personal life during a podcast interview with Paras Chhabra. She delved into the details of her love story with Dipak, offering insights into how their relationship began and blossomed into the beautiful union it is today.

Arti Singh married Dipak Chauhan early morning at ISKCON Temple in Mumbai

Arti Singh recently had her first interview after marriage on the Abraa Ka Dabra show hosted by Paras Chhabra where she spoke about her wedding and how she met her husband Dipak Chauhan.

The pre-wedding celebrations for Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan began on April 22, 2024. After hosting grand events like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Haldi, Arti married her long-time partner Dipak on April 25 at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple. Arti shared that it was indeed a divine and splendid experience for her to get married at ISKCON temple and seek blessings of Lord Krishna at 4 am in the morning.

Family and close friends attended the wedding, while the reception became a star-studded event with numerous Bollywood and television celebrities. Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants, including Vishal Aditya Singh, Deboleena Bhattacharya, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra, along with other notable personalities, were present at Arti's wedding reception.

Advertisement

Take a look at Arti Singh’s post:

How did Arti Singh meet her husband Dipak Chauhan?

Arti Singh revealed that she and Dipak Chauhan were introduced through an arranged marriage setup organized by Dipak's aunt, Dimple Aunty. Although Arti had previously turned down other matchmaking efforts, she agreed to meet Dipak out of curiosity. Their initial meeting developed into a meaningful connection, leading to their wedding.

Arti shared that, despite meeting many potential partners before, none resonated with her until she met Dipak. His genuine interest and significant efforts, including his decision to move from Navi Mumbai to Andheri to be closer to her, set him apart from the rest.

Arti and Dipak celebrates registering their marriage officially

On July 18, 2024, television actress Arti Singh and businessman Dipak Chauhan reached a major milestone by officially registering their marriage. This event was a significant and formal acknowledgment of their commitment to each other. The news was widely shared across social media, where fans and followers celebrated the couple's joyous occasion.

Advertisement

In their heartfelt post, Arti and Dipak showcased their inked thumbs, a traditional symbol of their official union, signifying the completion of their marriage registration process. This photo not only highlighted their new legal status as a married couple but also captured the essence of their shared happiness and love. The registration marked a new chapter in their relationship, solidifying their bond and commitment in a deeply personal and public way.

ALSO READ: Ranvijay Singha shares heartfelt note on his coincidental reunion with Roadies fame Raghu-Raghav; Ayushmann Khurrana REACTS