Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh on Krushna Abhishek supporting her, taking medicines for depression, sisters show working

Govinda's niece Arti Singh had come from Lucknow to try her luck in the TV industry. She was 18 when she first bagged Maayka-Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka as a lead and pursued it for 3 months. She was studying back then at SNDT College. However, the actress had to face a lot of mental struggles in her life, and her road to success was not easy.

After doing Maayka for four months, she and many other stars from the show left and then bagged Grihasti, played the role of a bhabi in Parichay-Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, then took a break, where the dark phase of her life began.

Arti Singh on her mental health struggles, sister Ragini Khanna's show being a hit:

Arti Singh, during a candid interaction with Paras Chhabra on his show Abraa Ka Dabra show, revealed how her show Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai used to air at 7.00 pm and her sister Ragini Khanna's show Sasural Genda Phool, used to air. "My show became a flop, and hers became a hit. She is such a good actor, sabhi ache kaam karte hai family mei. It is just that mera show 3 mahine mei bandh hua uska 3 saal tak chala. Uske baad mera downfall chalu ho gaya tha career-wise

(Everyone in the family did good work. It's just that my show ended in three months, while her show ran for three years. After that, my career downfall began.)"

Arti Singh on getting support from Krushna Abhishek:

The Santoshi Maa actress also said that her brother Krushna Abhishek had always supported her a lot. Krushna had helped her buy a home, had also given her a car, and also helped her financially as a father figure. She admitted that she had faced a lot of mental struggles in her career because she was the first person from the family who had started working.

Arti was the one who appeared on TV and was featured on the front page of the newspaper with Chichi (Govinda) mama, but then she became a flop.

Arti Singh on battling depression and taking medicines for the same:

The actress, who got married to Dipak Chauhan, recently revealed that she was sidelined from photos as she was not famous, which was one of the causes of her depression. She said that for her, the prize was Bigg Boss. She felt weak when she entered the Bigg Boss house and thought she might break down anytime. She knew it was her last chance to either make it or get eliminated. Fortunately, luck was on her side, and she made it to the top 5.

Talking about popping pills for depression because of mental struggle, Arti revealed, "Un dawaiyo ne bahut zyada low, numb kar dia. Mujhe aise laga mei hosho awaz mei nai uthti thi. Na gym karti thi, aati thi dawai khati thi, dheeli hoh jati thi. Haath pair chut jaate thei. Maine dawai 10 din khayi (Those medicines made me feel very low and numb. I felt like I wasn't fully conscious. I didn't go to the gym; I would come home, take the medicine, and feel completely lethargic. My hands and feet would go numb. I took the medicine for 10 days.)"

However, with her patience and perseverance, Arti Singh fought depression, came out of it, and got married to Dipak Chauhan on April 25, 2024. Indeed! All is well that ends well.

