Arti Singh to Eijaz Khan; 5 times actors opened up about sexual abuse in Bigg Boss

Trigger Warning: The story contains references to molestation and sexual abuse.

Bigg Boss as a show has often given the space and comfort to its contestants to open up about their struggles and emotional stories. Many celebrities have bravely shared their personal stories of sexual abuse in different seasons.

Notable participants like Arti Singh, Eijaz Khan, and Kavita Kaushik have used the show to talk about their painful experiences. By doing so, they have brought attention to the widespread issue of abuse and started important conversations among viewers and the public.

List of celebrities who opened up about sexual abuse in Bigg Boss

Arti Singh

In Bigg Boss 13, Arti Singh was the first to share her traumatic experience, revealing that she faced an attempted rape in her own home when she was just 13. She explained how the incident affected her mentally and even mentioned that a panic attack she had in the Bigg Boss house was related to this ordeal.

Eijaz Khan

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14 where all the contestants had to reveal one of the darkest secrets of their lives for a nomination task , the well-known TV and film actor Eijaz Khan revealed that he was sexually assaulted at a very young age.

Eijaz shared that this molestation has left him with a fear of physical touch. He also mentioned that, until then, only his therapist was aware of this part of his life, and he expressed concern about how his family, especially his father, would react to this revelation.

Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 shared her story of sexual abuse in the same nomination task where Eijaz Khan revealed his story about being sexually exploited both verbally and physically by her math tutor.

She recounted an incident when her parents were not at home, and her tutor took advantage of the situation by speaking inappropriately to her and attempting to molest her.

Madhurima Tuli

Madhurima Tuli in Bigg Boss 13 revealed that during her childhood, her tutor attempted to touch her inappropriately, and she soon discovered this was a recurring behavior.

She quickly realized that the man would send her brother away on errands, like fetching a glass of water, to be alone with her. Sensing the inappropriate behavior, Madhurima informed her parents, who provided her with unwavering support.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh in Bigg Boss 13 shared his experience of getting molested by three men at the age of 9. When Vishal shared about this incident with his father, he started beating him up rather than supporting him.

This led to Vishal not sharing about this incident with anybody and further not taking interest in his studies. Vishal further revealed that he was more inclined towards sports as it was an escape for him.

The courageous revelations by Arti Singh, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik, Madhurima, and Vishal on Bigg Boss have brought crucial attention to the issue of sexual abuse. Their stories, shared in the intense and often revealing environment of the show, highlight the profound impact of such trauma and the ongoing struggle many face in addressing it.

