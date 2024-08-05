Arti Singh wishes 'jaan' Dipak Chauhan on his birthday; reveals what she learnt from her husband

Time and again, Arti Singh has expressed gratitude for getting married to the love of her life, Dipak Chauhan. The businessman is celebrating his birthday today (August 5) and on this momentous occasion, Arti shared a heartwarming video with him. Extending her sincere and love-filled wishes to her husband, Arti penned a long note and expressed her admiration for him.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Arti Singh shared a compilation of moments from their wedding ceremony and pre-marriage rituals. The short clip has the couple drenched in love and happiness while they enjoy each other's togetherness during the mehndi, sangeet, and marriage ceremony. Wishing Dipak on his birthday, Arti wrote, "Meri har mannat aap the hamesha se.. aise koi mandir nahi hoga jahan maine apni shadi nahi mangi. Aur sare bhagwan ne milkar mujhe is duniyan ka sab se acha insaan diya."

"(You have always been my wish. There is no temple where I have not asked for our marriage. And all the gods together gave me the best person in this world)."

Further, the Bigg Boss 13 fame added that she is blessed to have Dipak and learned love, forgiveness, and patience from him. The Waaris actress thanked her businessman husband for not remaining the same after marriage and loving her. Lastly, she expressed, "May god bless u and give u all the happiness of this world. Khuuub kaam karo aur 7 baje ghar Aa jao .. wish u all the luck and prosperity HAPPY BIRTHDAY my jaan . My baby."

Have a look at the video here:

After the actress dropped the video, celebrities such as Divyanka Tripathi, Paras Chhabra, and Aparna Dixit reacted to it. Several fans also showered love in the comment section.

For the unversed, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married on March 25, 2024, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. They tied the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Many prominent personalities graced the event, including Govinda, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rashami Desai, and others.

