Avneet Kaur recalls facing verbal abuse by director at age of 12; says, ‘I was very confused because...’

Actress Avneet Kaur has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, steadily building an impressive career over the years. At just 23, she has an extensive portfolio, having worked in television shows, reality programs, and films. In a recent interview, she opened up about the challenges she faced as a child actor.

Despite her success, Avneet Kaur’s journey has not been without struggles. She recalled an incident when she was only eight years old and had to learn about inappropriate touch from her mother after experiencing an unsettling encounter during dance rehearsals.

Speaking further with Hauterrfly, Avneet shared another distressing experience from when she was around 11 or 12. She recounted how a director gave her a monologue with difficult words to memorize. Due to nervousness, she fumbled a few times, which led to the director reacting harshly. He used his microphone to humiliate her in front of everyone, telling her she lacked talent and would never make it in the industry.

The director also verbally abused the actress, leaving her shaken and confused. Since her parents were not allowed on set, she had no immediate support. In her words, “He even abused me verbally. I was very confused because my parents were not allowed on set. I went to my parents and told them everything and my self-confidence broke as an actor.”

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kaur made her acting debut in 2012 with Meri Maa and later appeared in Tedhe Hain Par Tere Mere Hain. She also became the youngest contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in the same year.

Avneet gained widespread recognition for her role in Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is now set to appear in Love in Vietnam, alongside Shantanu Maheshwari, marking a significant collaboration between the Indian and Vietnamese entertainment industries.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!