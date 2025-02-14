Ranveer Allahbadia approaches Supreme Court, requests protection from arrest over India's Got Latent controversy

India’s Got Latent has been grabbing headlines for the remarks made by popular YouTubers and comedians on one of its latest member-only episodes. In the latest developments, the popular podcaster and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has approached the Supreme Court to challenge multiple FIRs filed against him in different states over allegedly obscene remarks made during a guest appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

Senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing Ranveer Allahbadia, mentioned the case before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on February 14, Friday, seeking urgent relief. He highlighted that the plea was filed under Article 32 of the Constitution and requested consolidation of the FIRs.

CJI Khanna acknowledged that a hearing date had already been set but did not commit to any immediate intervention. When Chandrachud raised concerns about a possible arrest by the Assam Police, the Chief Justice reiterated his stance against oral mentions in court. In his petition, Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has sought protection from arrest.

The controversy has also drawn legal scrutiny toward India’s Got Latent host and comedian Samay Raina, who is under investigation alongside Allahbadia. At least two FIRs have been registered against them—one in Assam and another in Mumbai.

Following the backlash, the Mumbai Police have summoned both individuals for questioning, and officers have visited Allahbadia’s residence as part of the probe. Since Samay is currently busy with the United States and Canada tour, he has requested an extension.

On February 10, a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Jasprit Singh and organizers of India’s Got Latent for allegedly using abusive language on the show.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke involving a contestant, which led to widespread outrage. He asked the contestant a question about watching his parents have s*x. It didn’t sit well with the viewers and many slammed the creator, who is best known as BeerBiceps.