Badall Pe Paon Hai EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa fame Gaurav Sharma on joining Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta's show: 'One can expect intense moments'

Badall Pe Paon Hai, starring Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja, has been receiving love from the audience ever since it premiered. Recently in the show, Baani is left in a difficult spot as her husband Rajat is arrested and she is left with no other choice but to get into an illegal stock trade to arrange money for his bail. Amid this chaos, Baani crosses paths with a mysterious new man (Gaurav Sharma's character).

Gaurav Sharma has joined Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show Badall Pe Paon Hai and will be seen playing the character of Maahir Dhillon.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Sharma shared insights into his character and said, "Maahir is a layered character, confident in his abilities but with a skeptical approach towards love and relationships, which makes him quite interesting. The viewers have seen conflict in Rajat and Baani’s relationship when Lavanya entered their life, but now there will be a new challenge in Rajat and Baani’s relationship, given of Maahir’s presence."

Gaurav continued, "I have recently started shooting and the cast and crew have been incredibly welcoming. One can expect some intense moments as the show progresses and Maahir’s role unfolds."

Gaurav's character Mahir is a brilliant young lawyer who stands by the principle that he would not defend anyone who is morally corrupt. He has a cynical view on relationships as he believes women are drawn to wealth, not love.

When he meets Baani, her integrity and fierce determination surprise him. Impressed by her loyalty and love for Rajat, as well as her bold spirit, Maahir steps in to help her navigate the legal troubles she faces given her illegal stock trades. As Maahir becomes part of Baani and Rajat's world, viewers can expect new twists and a brewing conflict.

Speaking about Badall Pe Paon Hai's storyline, the show follows the journey of Baani, a determined and ambitious girl striving to uplift her family's life despite financial limitations. Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Aakash Ahuja, Aasim Khan and many others in pivotal roles.

