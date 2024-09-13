Badall Pe Paon Hai EXCLUSIVE: Best Of Luck Nikki fame Tanya Abrol joins Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s family drama

Badall Pe Paon Hai is among one of the most popular shows, which airs on Sony SAB. While this Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta-produced show has already kept the audience glued to the screens owing to its engaging narrative, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that a new character will enter the plot. As per our highly placed sources, Best of Luck Nikki fame Tanya Abrol has been onboarded to play a pivotal role in the show.

Speaking of her character sketch, Tanya has signed the dotted line to play the role of a 35-year-old woman named Laali. Interestingly, like every other typical wife, she keeps a check on her husband by video calling him, and that too on a frequent basis. She has no children and her suspicion for her husband makes her an interesting character. Unlike other maids, Laali wants to be addressed as Ghar Kaam Expert (Home Work Expert).

Pinkvilla has uncovered an interesting aspect of Tanya’s character. Laali is a woman who feels unfulfilled by merely suspecting her husband, so she takes it upon herself to connect with all the women in the Khanna household, teaching them ways to monitor their husbands. Although the men in the family aren't particularly fond of her, Laali forms strong bonds with the women. Furthermore, she becomes a close friend to Baani and provides her with guidance on matters related to marriage.

Advertisement

With Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey as the producers, Badall Pe Paon Hai is a family drama with a young girl as a protagonist trying to fight against all odds to not just make a living for herself but also take care of her ailing sister. It stars Aakash Ahuja and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles.

Coming to Tanya Abrol, she is best known for playing a free-spirited Punjabi girl in Best Of Luck Nikki. She gained mainstream recognition owing to her strong, gutsy character in Chak De India. Further, the actress went on to feature in one of the longest-running television shows CID.

ALSO READ: Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod dating Harshad Chopda? Actress reveals her relationship status