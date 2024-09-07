5 TV couples who fell in love on set: Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta to Debinna Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary

When you spend most of your day working closely with someone, it's common to become good friends, and sometimes, feelings may deepen into a meaningful relationship that leads to marriage. Television actors, especially those in daily soaps, dedicate a significant portion of their time to the set, working long hours of 12-14 hours a day. It's no wonder that some of them end up falling in love.

Fans often adore these on-screen couples so much that they hope their chemistry extends off-screen as well. Some TV pairs have indeed made their fans' dreams come true by becoming real-life couples.

Often reel-life love stories frequently transition into real-life romances. Recently, many TV couples have pleasantly surprised their followers by tying the knot. From Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta to Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, numerous celebrities are setting new standards for relationships, transitioning from acting together on-screen to sharing their lives off-screen.

But who are these lovebirds? Scroll ahead to have a look at the fairytale stories.

5 TV couples who found love on the sets

Here are 5 Indian television celebrity pairs who fell in love while working together.

Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta

The Jamai Raja of television, Ravi Dubey, and the popular Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta, who are known as the power couple, portrayed the role of a married couple in the TV series 12/24 Karol Bagh. Sargun first met Ravi during his look test for the show. Initially, she found him weird, but later discovered their similar natures, which drew them closer. The duo hit it off right away, started dating, and during the Nach Baliye show, Ravi romantically proposed to his partner by going down on his knees. They exchanged vows on December 7, 2013, and have been going strong ever since!

In 2019, Ravi and Sargun started their production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment and produced their first TV serial, Udaariyaan. Additionally, their music video, Ve Haaniyaan, received immense love, trending for weeks and surpassing 100 million views.

Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, lovingly known as Monaya by their adoring fans, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on January 25, 2016. Their love story began on the set of Miley Jab Hum Tum, where they portrayed one of the show's beloved couples. The on-screen chemistry blossomed into a profound connection off-screen, and they kept their relationship a secret while dating for more than half a decade. Their unwavering support, affection, and mutual understanding for each other were clearly visible throughout their time on Nach Baliye.

Gurmeet Choudhary-Debinna Bonnerjee

Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shot to fame overnight after portraying Sita and Ram in the TV series Ramayana. Few are aware that the lovebirds first crossed paths during a talent competition in Mumbai. Later, not only did they fall in love, but after five years of being in a steady relationship, Gurmeet surprised Debina with a diamond ring and a proposal on the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The couple had eloped and got married secretly when they were aspiring actors in 2006 and later got married in a quiet ceremony at home in 2011. Gurmeet and Debina now joyfully embrace parenthood with their two daughters, Lianna and Divisha.

Hiten Tejwani-Gauri Pradhan

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan can be tagged as the original on-screen couple turned real-life partners of Indian television. Their dynamic relationship in Kutumb truly tested the chemistry between them, leading Ektaa Kapoor to cast Gauri alongside Hiten in the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Hiten's playful and carefree nature complements Gauri's more reserved and practical demeanor, proving the saying that opposites attract. They exchanged vows on April 29, 2004, and their joy multiplied with the birth of their twins, Nevaan and Katya, in 2009.

Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy had kept their relationship private since they began dating and pleasantly surprised fans with their engagement in October 2017. Love blossomed for the actors when they came together to work on the mythological serial Suryaputra Karn in 2015. The couple exchanged vows on February 5, 2018.

Gautam and Pankhuri are now cherishing parenthood with their adorable twins Radhya and Raditya, who recently marked their first birthday.

While these actors portrayed romantic relationships on screen, their real-life love stories are truly enchanting.

These mentioned celebrities, known for their on-screen chemistry, initially built a strong friendship that blossomed into a romantic relationship on set, culminating in a private wedding ceremony off-screen. The entertainment industry has witnessed numerous instances of co-stars meeting on set, kindling love, and eventually walking down the aisle.

It's no wonder that when actors spend years working together on shows with long shooting hours, they often end up falling in love. It's like real-life romance strikes while they're busy acting.

Which on-screen turned off-screen couple's chemistry do you like the most?

