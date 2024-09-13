Pranali Rathod, renowned for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will now entertain audiences with her new show, Durga. Fans adored her on-screen chemistry with Harshad Chopda in Rajan Shahi’s show. Recent rumors have sparked speculation that they might be in a relationship and have secretly tied the knot. In a recent interview, the actress has reacted to the wedding rumors.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has addressed the rumors involving her co-star Harshad Chopda in Rajan Shahi’s show. In a recent interview with Times Now, she clarified that they are not in a relationship but are simply good friends.

Pranali clarified that there's no wedding happening. She emphasized that they are very good friends and that the rumors are baseless. She said, “I got a lot of calls and DMs for confirmation. Toh nahi koi shaadi nahi ho rahi hai. I am very much single and mera abhi shaadi karne ka koi irada nahi hai. (So, no, there is no wedding happening. I am very much single and I have no intention of getting married at the moment.)”

Pranali addressed the rumors about her relationship with Harshad Chopda, stating they are good friends. She further explained that her parents are aware there is nothing romantic between her and Harshad. Pranali expressed her appreciation for the fans' support and the social media edits made in their honor, acknowledging their enthusiasm while setting the record straight.

Pranali Rathod stepped into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the new lead following Shivangi Joshi's departure. She portrayed Akshara Goenka, daughter of Naira and Kartik.

Pranali's on-screen chemistry with Harshad Chopda, who played Abhimanyu Birla, was widely adored by fans. Many viewers hoped for their real-life relationship, affectionately calling them 'AbhiRa' and 'HarShali'. Pranali will next appear in the upcoming show Durga, which stars Aashay Mishra, Indira Krishnan, and other actors in key roles.

