Here's what happened when Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon met for first time

Popular TV actors Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, who worked together in Barsatein and won hearts with their chemistry, are rumored to have been dating for quite some time. While Shivangi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain with Harshad Chopra, fans are buzzing with excitement. Now, ahead of this, let’s take a look back at the time when Shivangi and Kushal met for the first time and how their off-screen bond began to evolve from there.

Earlier, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon were asked about their first meeting and whether they knew each other before working on Barsatein. Kushal shared, “No, no, we guys don't know each other from, like... Never have we guys met. We just met on the first day of the mock shoot and it was all good.”

Shivangi added, “We got introduced to each other by the team through them. He was planning a trip to Phuket, Thailand. And I was also planning a trip and we just happened to discuss it on the set.”

Kushal further shared that their first meeting was brief and shared, “Just met for one day and I was going. I was leaving for my training and she was leaving for a family holiday. So even she was trying to go to Phuket because she was going somewhere else and it was far. So, I was telling her she should also go to Phuket and all that.”

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress mentioned that their very first conversation 'started from a vacation thing' and added that their bond is now evolving.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon worked as the lead pair in Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, where their on-screen chemistry quickly became the talk of the town. There are also rumors that the duo are dating in real life.

Meanwhile, Shivangi is all set to headline the fourth season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The new season is already making headlines. It also marks the comeback of Harshad Chopda to television after a two-year break since his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

