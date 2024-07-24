Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta drops London vacay PICS with wife Jankee; fans say ‘Such cuties’

Nakuul Mehta who was last seen playing the iconic role of Ram Kapoor in the second installation of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain opposite Disha Parmar, has gone on a vacation with his wife Jankee. The couple are having a fun time while vacationing in London.

They posted a string of pictures on their social media pages where they are looking absolutely adorable and it seems they are enjoying their holidays in London. Jankee wrote in the post, “London is more fun when it’s with YOU”

Nakuul and Jankee take snapshots of their warm moments spent in London

Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee are currently enjoying a charming vacation in London, sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. Their photos capture intimate moments as they explore picturesque fields and gardens, cozy cafes, quaint bookshops, and historic churches around the city.

Nakuul who has made a comeback as the host of Crime Patrol, taking over from Anup Soni, appears to be making the most of this break before starting his new role.

The couple’s posts reflect their enjoyment of the city's ambiance and their time together, suggesting that Nakuul is savoring this quality time with Jankee before diving back into his hosting duties.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta’s post:

Fans reaction to Nakuul and Jankee’s vacation pictures

Fans responded to Nakuul and Jankee’s pictures in a very delightful manner, dropping adorable comments. The comment section features heart emojis expressing admiration and compliments like “Cute couple” and “Such cuties.” Each comment is timestamped and linked to a unique username, creating a warm and engaging atmosphere. The audience’s emotional connection with the content is evident through these positive responses.

Advertisement

Nakuul Mehta new journey as the host of Crime Patrol

The Ishqbaaz actor shared a teaser on Instagram for the long-running show Crime Patrol. In the teaser, he portrays a crime fighter dressed in a suit, hinting at the show’s intense and thrilling content. His caption reads, “Coming to save the world. Vigilante in a suit on your TV screens.”

The teaser received enthusiastic reactions from both celebrities and fans. Drashti Dhami, Kunal Jaisingh, Mansi Srivastava, and others expressed their excitement. Fans flooded the comment section with enthusiasm, with one fan exclaiming, “Detective, Police officer. What role are you playing? So excited!” Another fan eagerly commented, “Aaaaahhhh!!! I’m so excited I nearly fell off my bed. Can’t wait for this! You’re the host.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta’s post:

About Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta began his television career in 2012 with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, where he portrayed Aditya Kumar. His performance earned him two Best Debut Male awards. Subsequently, he gained critical acclaim for his roles in Ishqbaaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. These shows also garnered him two ITA Awards for Best Actor Popular, establishing him as a prominent actor.

Advertisement

In 2016, Mehta made his web debut with the series I Don’t Watch TV, which he co-produced. He has since appeared in Never Kiss Your Best Friend (2020-2022), the short film Ved and Arya (2020), and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 (2023). Off-screen, Nakuul Mehta is married to singer Jankee Parekh, and the couple has a son.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh recalls not getting as much work as other BB contestants, talks about her bond with Siddharth Shukla