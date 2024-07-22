Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor makes SHOCKING revelations in podcast with Bharti Singh; Read 7 statements

Avika Gor, known for her roles as Anandi in Balika Vadhu and Roli in Sasural Simar Ka, recently made an appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's latest podcast. In the video, she shared her insights about transitioning from a child actress to establishing her own path in the film industry.

Let's read about the 7 revelations Avika made related to her career, relationship, and shows.

1. Avika's Journey As A Child Actor in Balika Vadhu

In the first section of the podcast, Avika said she didn't know how to act; she was just told to read the dialogues and present them. Next, she also said that during the last week of Balika Vadhu, she got to know what TRP actually is and how it works.

The child actress revealed that she had signed up for 80 episodes initially, but later, the contract went on to 515 episodes, and she even didn't realize.

2. Sasural Simar Ka stories

Roli Aka Avika Gor of the popular show Sasural Simar Ka made a shocking revelation that during her exams, her character was either kidnapped, dead, or hospitalized on the show. Gor shared that her stint on SSK lasted 5.5 years, during which the creators consistently crafted intense drama scenes to boost the show's TRP ratings.

3. Career transition from TV to South films

Avika Gor discussed her transition from the TV industry to the South Indian film industry. She shared that at the age of 15, she expressed her desire to act in films in an interview, and that's when she started getting offers in Marathi and Gujarati films. Her debut in the Telugu film industry was with Uyyala Jampala. Despite not being able to speak Telugu, she mentioned that she can understand the language entirely.

4. Avika on her relationship with Milind

Avika Gor spilled the beans in the chat about her relationship with Milind Chandwani, with whom she has been in a relationship for the past 4.5 years. The actress revealed that she met Milind through common friends in Hyderabad and mentioned that he friend-zoned her for the first six months.

Milind, a corporate professional with a strong passion for social work, captivated the actress with this quality. Avika praised Milind, describing him as a great, understanding person.

5. Bond with Jagya

Bharti questioned Avika, who, among her on-screen husbands, is still her friend, and she replied, ‘Jagya.’ The actress also shared that she and 'Jagya' from Balika Vadhu used to study in the same school and were classmates.

6. Avika's financial securities

Avika dropped a shocking statement by mentioning that even if she quits working and retires, she can still sustain herself as she has saved a substantial amount of money. Her father has played an important role by wisely investing her early earnings in properties.

7. Avika Gor turns producer

Besides being an amazing actress, Avika has also produced films in the South industry. At the age of 21, she decided to start her own production company and trained in screenplay writing for three years in New York.

What do you think of Avika Gor's revelations? Did you find her journey captivating, transitioning from a child actress to getting a lead role in films? Do you believe she has left a strong impression on the audience with her performances over the years?