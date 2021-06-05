EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor on her relationship with Milind: There was no doubt or hesitation before talking about it

Avika Gor has made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani and stated that he has helped her grow personally and mentally.

Avika Gor, who is popularly known for her role in Balika Vadhu, is one of the actresses who is quite active on social media and makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life. Be it personally or professionally, the Sasural Simar Ka actress is quite open about her life with her fans. So, when the diva found her special one, she made sure the world knows about it. In fact, Avika had taken the nation by a storm last year when she made her relationship official with Milind Chandwani.

And while the actress is enjoying every bit of this phase of her life, she recently opened up about the same in her exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Avika stated that after her parents were okay with the relationship, she decided to share the news with the world. “So the idea of always being open something that I had learnt from my parents. They have always been very open. They are like my best friends and I can share anything and everything with them. And that is what made me feel that if I can do that with them, if I am okay telling them then what am I even hiding it for. If they knows, then my world knows and that’s okay with me and that’s okay with them, so why not the entire world,” she added.

Avika also mentioned, how Milind helped her grow personally and mentally and she had no hesitation while speaking about him as she has been sure about him. The actress stated, “I have always wanted to have a person in my life that I am proud of. And the fact that we are together and we see our future together, the idea itself…. I am very very proud of, deep in my heart, I know this is it. Then there was no doubt, no hesitation before talking about it or sharing about it because one thing is for sure when a person is happy, everybody around can see it, everybody in your life will notice that happiness, that change. With me, it was a lot of growth that happened when Milind entered my life, not just personally feeling better about everything but mentally I started to understand things better, I started to feel better. The minute we were confident about it, we thought it’s okay sharing this with the world.”

So, is a wedding on the cards for the actress? Well, the actress stated that she isn’t planning to tie the knot this year.

Credits :Pinkvilla

