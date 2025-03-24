Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi passes away
After suffering from a liver ailment, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi unfortunately passed away on March 23, 2025, in Hyderabad.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the hit sitcom with a massive fan base, has been in the headlines for unfortunate news today. Earlier today, Monday, the show's marvelous writer, Manoj Santoshi, passed away after suffering from a liver ailment. While this news came as a shock to many, the writer's skills will be deeply missed by the industry and fans of the show who enjoyed every episode.
According to a Free Press Journal report, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain writer Manoj Santoshi passed away on March 23 in Hyderabad. However, several reports claim he passed away in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Santoshi's mortal remains are being brought to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh for last rites.
As per reports, Manoj had a special connection with Aligarh. He also visited the city multiple times and maintained close ties with local artists. He even provided acting opportunities to Aligarh-based talents like Sumit Saraf and Sanjay Maheshwari in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.
Manoj was an important part of the show's success as he wrote many of its very popular episodes. His death has shocked and saddened many who worked with him over the years. The Television industry is taken aback by this unfortunate demise.
For the uninformed, Manoj Santoshi was a writer for shows like Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai (2018), and May I Come in Madam? (2016).
As Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Manoj Santoshi's demise shocked many, recent news of Aasif Sheikh's hospitalization has left everyone concerned. Just a few minutes back, Aasif, popularly known for essaying the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has been unfortunately hospitalized. As per reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during the show's shoot. Aasif Sheikh's family and team are yet to issue an official statement regarding the actor's poor health.
