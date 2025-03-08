Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain: Did you know Brett Lee once bowled to Aasif Sheikh on the Shubhangi Atre starrer? THROWBACK

Cricket fans and TV lovers were in for a treat back in 2016 when former Australian cricketer Brett Lee appeared on the sets of the popular comedy show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Sounds unbelievable, right? He was there to promote his film UnIndian, but what made the visit even more special was a fun cricket moment with actor Aasif Sheikh.

A recently resurfaced clip from the show brings back memories of Brett Lee playing cricket on the sets with Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the series. The scene was later aired in the show, making it a delightful surprise for fans. The clip shows Sheikh asking Brett Lee, “Tune ball itni tez kyun kii? (Why did you bowl so fast?)” To this, Lee replied, “I wanted to impress Bhabi ji.” “You too?” asked a shocked Vibhuti. Meanwhile, Bhabi ji aka Angoori, played by Shubhangi Atre, stands at a distance and watches them play.

Watch the clip from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain below

Netizens took to the comment section to express their surprise. One user wrote, “What kind of multiverse is this?” Another commented, “Ye log kisi ko bhi laa skte hai apne serial mai.” A few expressed their disappointment over missing the episode and wrote, “Which episode? How could I miss it?”

During his visit, Brett Lee also interacted with the cast and crew of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain and posed for pictures with everyone. The actors were in awe of the cricketer’s humble and friendly nature. Shubhangi Atre, who essayed the role of Angoori bhabhi uploaded a picture with the Australian cricketer, holding a bat and wrote in the caption, "Shot with #Brettlee today...what an amazing experience... Clean bowled by the fastest bowler of the world."

UnIndian, an Australian romantic comedy directed by Anupam Sharma, starred Brett Lee alongside actress Tannishtha Chatterjee. The film, entirely shot in Sydney, explored cultural differences and a cross-cultural romance in a lighthearted way. At the time, Brett Lee was stepping into a new role, transitioning from cricket to acting, and his promotional tour brought him closer to Indian fans beyond the cricket field.