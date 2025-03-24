Aasif Sheikh rushed to hospital after collapsing on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets; REPORT
While shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in Dehradun, Aasif Sheikh collapsed and was rushed to the hospital. Read more details inside.
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh, popularly known for essaying the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has unfortunately been hospitalised. As per reports, the actor was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during the shoot in Dehradun. The actor has been a part of the show since the beginning, entertaining the audience for a long time. Over the years, the actor garnered immense love for portraying the hit character Vibhuti.
According to Times Now Navbharat, Aasif Sheikh was shooting for a scene for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain when his health deteriorated. The scenes that Aasif was shooting involved intense fight sequences. While shooting, he suddenly fell sick and collapsed on the sets. The actor was immediately attended by the medical professionals on the set.
He was then rushed to a nearby hospital in Dehradun. Reportedly, Aasif has now been flown down to Mumbai for further medical attention. Aasif Sheikh's family and team are yet to issue an official statement regarding the actor's health. The makers of the hit sitcom are also yet to release a statement.
On the professional front, Aasif Sheikh has been a part of several Television shows such as Hum Log, Yes Boss, Gul Sanobar, Don't Worry Chachu and more. Apart from doing shows, he has also done several films like Karan Arjun, Ek Phool Teen Kante, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.
Speaking about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, the hit sitcom premiered on March 2, 2015, and has been entertaining the audience since then. The show instantly garnered a fanbase over the years for its engaging content and hit punchlines. Apart from Aasif Sheikh, the show also stars Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, and others in key roles. Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV from Monday to Friday from 10:30 pm to 11 pm.
