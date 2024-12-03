Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa celebrate 7th wedding anniversary; Comedienne shares PIC with husband

Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are among the most popular celebrity couples who love to keep their fans entertained. Today, the couple is celebrating a special milestone in their relationship— seven years of togetherness. On the occasion, Bharti uploaded a cute post on social media.

Bharti Singh took to Instagram to share her joy with fans, posting a sweet picture of the couple and captioning it, "7 saal #haarshlimbachiyaa30 #bhartisingh."

Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2017 in Goa, which was attended by several celebrities from the television industry.

Check out Bharti Singh’s post below:

Over the years, Bharti and Haarsh’s relationship has been a perfect blend of love, laughter, and mutual respect. Their shared sense of humor and fun-loving nature have made them fan favorites, both as individuals and as a couple.

The adorable photo has been making rounds on the internet, with fans and friends from the entertainment industry showering the couple with love and warm wishes. Sumbul Touqeer and Rahul Vaidya, among others, wished the couple a “Happy anniversary.” One user wrote, “Touchwood. it's 7 Years! Kisi ki Nazar na Lage happy Anniversary Bhaarsh.”

In 2022, Bharti and Haarsh embraced parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy, whom they lovingly call Golla. The couple has often shared glimpses of their parenting journey, balancing their professional commitments with their new role as doting parents. The little one has his own fan base, and his parents upload glimpses of his activities on their daily vlogs.

As Bharti and Haarsh celebrate seven wonderful years together, their journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that love, laughter, and mutual support are the true ingredients for a happy and fulfilling relationship.

Here’s wishing the couple many more years of love and happiness!

