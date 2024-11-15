Bigg Boss 14: 7 times Rakhi Sawant made us go ROFL with her antics in the Bigg Boss house

Rakhi Sawant, known for her controversial and melodramatic antics, has been one of the craziest contestants on Bigg Boss 14. Her bizarre stunts, aimed at entertaining, often left viewers laughing and bobbing their heads.

Here are the top 7 crazy and bizarre moments of Rakhi Sawant in BIgg Boss 14

1. Rakhi Sawant became a duck in a task

During a task, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rakhi Sawant dressed as ducks. While the men watched from a podium, Rakhi's humorous comments, noises, and one-liners had Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Abhinav Shukla in stitches.

2. Jasmine Bhasin broke Rakhi Sawant’s nose

In a Bigg Boss 14 episode, Jasmin lost her cool, and Rakhi cried in pain, accusing her of breaking her nose. The fight began when Rakhi wished harm on those who talked about coffee or spied on her, angering Aly Goni. Jasmin then slammed a bird head mask on Rakhi, who screamed and banged her head on the table, claiming she needed surgery. Rakhi dramatically threw her mic on the ground, continuing her act.

3. Rakhi Sawant ripped off Rahul Mahajan’s clothes

Rakhi, claiming to be possessed by a 200-year-old ghost named Julie, put on creepy makeup and vowed revenge for her 'haveli.' She refused to let Jasmin become captain and tore off Rahul Mahajan's kurta and dhoti, angering Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. The contestants urged her to stop, leading to the task's cancellation.

4. Rakhi Sawant’s love for Abhinav Shukla grabbed all the limelight

Rakhi's infatuation with Abhinav Shukla often crossed the line. In one episode, she wore a red sari and fantasized about him, admiring his body through binoculars. When Abhinav was working out shirtless, she screamed her love for him and clung to his leg, insisting he was hers, until his wife Rubina Dilaik intervened.

5. When Rahul Mahajan said he would find a young groom for Rakhi Sawant

When Rahul Mahajan joined Bigg Boss 14 as Abhinav Shukla's supporter, he promised Rakhi a younger, better husband, joking about a blue-eyed Frenchman. Rakhi preferred a businessman, but Rahul suggested a younger partner. Rakhi had earlier revealed her husband Ritesh was already married.

6. Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya gave a bath to Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant took a bath in the pool with Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni due to the bathroom being off-limits for a task. Wearing a sports bra and white hot pants, she entered the pool with a bucket. Rahul shampooed her hair while Aly watched. Despite the cold water making her shiver, they shared a fun banter. Rakhi remarked it was her first time taking such a shower.

7. Rakhi sawant peed on her pants during a task

During a task on BB14, Rakhi Sawant couldn't access the toilet due to Arshi Khan blocking it and ended up peeing her pants. She showed her wet dress to Rubina Dilaik and asked her to keep it a secret, fearing mockery. Rubina helped her change, costing Rakhi's team some points but prioritizing her personal hygiene.

Rakhi Sawant's wild antics on Bigg Boss 14 kept everyone entertained, from bizarre possessions to dramatic declarations of love and poolside baths. Her unpredictable behavior and over-the-top stunts, though controversial, made her a memorable contestant on the show.

