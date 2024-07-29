Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Rohit Shetty warns Asim Riaz after his ‘I have more money than you can imagine’ comment, says ‘meri baat sunle warna…’

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been capturing the headlines for a month now for not only the wide range of contestants but also for some of the fan-favorite celebs participating in the show. Among the contestants, Asim Riaz has been the talk of the town since the very beginning when the season was announced.

Asim is returning to reality television after four years and his fans are anticipating his journey on the stunt-based show. Recently, there has been news circulating about Asim Riaz’s arguments with fellow contestants Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, and even the host Rohit Shetty. However, there is more to this story that will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

“I have more money than you can imagine,” Asim Riaz to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team

As per the recently released promo, Asim Riaz, Niyati Fatnani, and Aashish Mehrotra will be performing a task in the first episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 where they will have to collect flags from a seesaw tied at a particular height. The top two performers will be saved from the elimination.

Asim Riaz could not perform the stunt. He started blaming the team and asked them to perform the stunt in front of him. He said that it was impossible to get the flags from the seesaw.

Advertisement

As per a News18 report, Asim also argued with the team by saying, "I have so much money you can't even imagine. I change four cars in six months. You think I need money? It is for the fans that I was here, not for these losers (pointing to other contestants)." Asim even added that he would not charge a penny for the show.

Take a look at Colors TV’s promo:

Rohit Shetty’s outburst on Asim Riaz’s behavior

At this point, actor Abhishek Kumar objected to Asim's remark, leading to a confrontation where Asim nearly charged Abhishek with a shoe in hand. Rohit then showed a rehearsal video demonstrating that the Khatron Ke Khiladi team had completed the task safely, explaining that all tasks are tested before the contestants attempt them.

After watching the video, Asim admitted there was no issue. Rohit then responded, "Kal bhi tune bohot bakwaas ki (You talked a lot of nonsense yesterday too).” The host further added, “Sun meri baat sunle warna mei utha ke yahi patak dunga. Aise mere se badtameezi nahi karna (Listen to me, or I'll thrash you right here. Don't misbehave with me.).”

Advertisement

Take a look at the stunt:

Rohit Shetty shows Asim Riaz the exit door, wishes him all the luck

Asim then walked towards Rohit but was stopped by the Khatron Ke Khiladi team. In another incident, Asim angrily walked away from the shoot, prompting Rohit to question his actions.

After Asim was eliminated, Rohit expressed his wish for Asim's success, acknowledging that while Asim had a point of view, he could no longer continue on the show.

Rohit respected Asim's perspective and hoped that, as a young individual, he would find success and be blessed in his future endeavors.

Take a look at Colors TV’s promo:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 premiered on July 27 at 9:30 PM on Colors. The show's contestants include Shaleen Bhanot, Shilpa Shinde, Aashish Mehrotra, Abhishek Kumar, Krishna Shroff, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Gashmeer Mahajan, Niyati Fatnani, Karanveer Mehra, and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Arti Singh shares about her early morning wedding at ISKCON; Couple sought blessings from Lord Krishna