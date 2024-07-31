Bigg Boss 14's Rahul Vaidya breaks his romantic songs singer image, dropping a high-beat banger; watch now

Rahul Vaidya has been doing pretty well for himself. After showing his talent in Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul is now a part of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment.

In addition to his television appearances, he is also focusing on his singing career by performing at different events and releasing new songs. Vaidya recently tried something new with an upbeat song, and it's already available for everyone to listen to.

Rahul Vaidya's new song Aadmi Hai C is a banger

Rahul Vaidya is majorly known for singing romantic and soothing songs but with his new project, Vaidya stepped out of his comfort zone and sang a high-beat banger titled Aadmi Hai C. The song is a fun track with Rahul Vaidya being his casual self as he engages the viewers with his never-seen-before personality.

Sharing a glimpse of the song, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up wrote, "Presenting my most experimental & fun song ever!"

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's new song here:

To match the feel of the song, Rahul Vaidya can be seen wearing funky outfits like baggy jeans, a jacket, and many accessories like glares, chains, and rings.

Fans react to Rahul Vaidya's new song

As the main hook of the song is "Jisne Daaru Nahi Pii, Woh Aadmi Hai C," a few fans criticized the song and Rahul for promoting alcoholism while other fans enjoyed the beats of the songs.

A user wrote, "Please don’t promote drinking alcohol." Another fan wrote, "Rahul didn't expect frm u, tht u will promote this kind of song.. u are my fvrt but what are u trying to give msg to youngsters."

The positive feedback on the song includes a user writing, "It's giving Honey Singh vibes". Another fan wrote, "Kya baat Kya baat !!"

For the uninitiated, Rahul Vaidya started his singing career with Indian Idol season 1.

