Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Gori Nagori feels THIS person is entirely fake in the house

Bigg Boss 16 is gaining pace and after two weeks of no eviction, Gori Nagori had to say goodbye to the reality show. The actress took her eviction quite sportingly and literally danced her way out of the house. After her elimination, she appeared on Krushna Abhishek's show, Bigg Buzz, and addressed the recent fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. She blamed Shiv for the fight and feels that he instigated her. However, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Gori Nagori talked about several other topics and made some revelations about the housemates. Read on:

"I feel that Sumbul Touqeer Khan should have gone before me because she does nothing inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. There are many others who are not seen in the house, Ankit Gupta has just started to be seen, he also could have got evicted before me," said the Haryanvi dancer.

On what went wrong between her and MC Stan's friendship

Talking about their friendship, Gori stated, "Even though I thought our friendship was true, he can't take a stand for himself. He doesn't know how to put forward his point. Whenever anyone asks him about anything, he is unable to talk for himself, and that has caused distance between us. There was an incident between me, Gautam Singh Vig, and Soundarya Sharma, and I shared that with MC Stan but he went and spilled it all out in front of Sajid (sir) Khan, Shiv Thakare. He told them in a negative tone and that's where our friendship fizzled out. I have always supported him but when the time came to test our friendship, he has never been there for me."

On her journey inside the Bigg Boss 16 house

"The house was divided into two groups and it was all about Shiv's group where I didn't get to play well. After leaving that group, people's perspectives changed toward me. I lost my own identity while trying to fight for my friends," felt Gori.

